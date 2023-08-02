Bus overturns in Madhya Pradesh; man killed

Dewas, August 2
A man was killed and his son injured after they got trapped under a bus as it overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district on Wednesday, police said.
The incident took place when the man and his son were standing on a roadside near Pushpgiri, located about 25 km from the district headquarters, under Sonkatch police station limits, an official said.
Some of the bus passengers also received minor injuries, Sonkatch police station in-charge, Neeta Derwal said.
The bus, going to Indore from Jabalpur, overturned after its driver lost control over the wheels, she said.
The man and his son standing on the roadside were injured seriously after getting trapped under the bus, the official said.
They were rushed to hospital in Dewas where Radheshyam Sharma (47) died during treatment. His son Arpan Sharma (19) was undergoing treatment, the official said.
The bus driver and conductor fled from the spot and efforts were on to trace them, Derwal said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Following Haryana violence, 41 FIRs registered and 116 people arrested
Death toll rises to 6; vandalism, arson reported in Gurugram
After Haryana clashes, elaborate security arrangements made at sensitive places, say Delhi Police
Violence that began in Haryana's Nuh spilled over into neigh...
Noted art director Nitin Desai found dead at his studio in Maharashtra's Raigad
Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide, the official ...
Late Nitin Desai defaulted on Rs 252 crore loan; insolvency proceedings begun last week
Desai's company had borrowed Rs 185 crore through two loans ...
5-judge Constitution Bench begins hearing on petitions challenging constitutional validity of nullification of Article 370
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal opens arguments on behalf of the...