Buzz over Shivpal-BJP ‘bonhomie’ in UP; Akhilesh’s uncle may get Deputy Speaker’s post

Earlier, there was speculation that Shivpal would be sent to Rajya Sabha by BJP

Buzz over Shivpal-BJP ‘bonhomie’ in UP; Akhilesh’s uncle may get Deputy Speaker’s post

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia president Shivpal Yadav. Tribune file

PTI

Lucknow, April 4

Amid reports of growing bonhomie between Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia president Shivpal Yadav and the BJP, there is speculation that he may become Deputy Speaker in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly with the backing of the ruling party.

“Such speculation is doing the rounds. The sky has no limits, nor does politics. The door of possibilities is never closed in politics,” PSPL spokesperson Deepak Mishra told PTI.

Shivpal had floated his own party in 2019 after a rift with his nephew and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. But ahead of the recent Assembly polls, the two were back together and Shivpal won from Jaswantnagar on an SP ticket.

Strains appeared to have developed again between the two again after the election results, with the BJP returning to power for a second consecutive term.

The PSPL spokesperson recalled Shivpal’s experience as a legislator. “If the MLAs give him this responsibility, it will increase the dignity of the Assembly,” Mishra said.

Asked why Yadav is eyeing the Deputy Speaker’s post, he said, “Which post is left now for him? He cannot become the Speaker. Neither can he become the Leader of the House or the Leader of Opposition.”

Mishra said there has been no official proposal on PSPL leader’s election to the Deputy Speaker’s post. “But if such a proposal comes, Shivpal will be the first choice of the ruling party and the Opposition,” he added.

When asked about the possibility, UP’s Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Jaswant Singh Saini said, “I have no information in this regard.”

Earlier, there was speculation that Shivpal would be sent to the Rajya Sabha by the BJP and his son Aditya Yadav would contest from the Jaswantnagar Assembly seat vacated by him.

In October 2021, BJP-backed SP rebel Nitin Agarwal was elected as Deputy Speaker of the UP Legislative Assembly.

In recent days, there have been signs of strain within the Opposition alliance headed by Akhilesh, and his uncle Shivpal has thrown hints that he is moving towards the BJP.

He has met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and begun following Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yogi and former Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Twitter.

The rift between Shivpal and Akhilesh has been widening after the uncle was not invited to a meeting of newly elected SP MLAs on March 26. Shivpal then skipped a meeting of the opposition alliance chaired by Akhilesh.

He later went to CM’s residence here, fuelling speculation that he could be changing sides.

Another member of the Yadav family has already crossed over. Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joined the BJP before the Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh met his father and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in New Delhi on Saturday. But it is not known what transpired between them.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah slammed for their 'misbehaviour' with Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent

2
Chandigarh

'No floor-wise approval for building plans in Chandigarh for now'

3
World

16-year-old girl in UK borrows money, when unable to pay, she was forced to have sex with 17 men in a day

4
Punjab

Cyber crooks take Vaishno Devi pilgrims from Ludhiana for a ride

5
Chandigarh

Want to enrol your child in Chandigarh's best schools? Shell out lakhs!

6
Punjab

Venkaiah Naidu turns down demand for discussing Punjab resolution on Chandigarh

7
Diaspora

75-year-old Sikh man attacked in New York's Queens; nose broken, receives severe bruises

8
Punjab

ADGP Gaurav Yadav appointed Special Principal Secretary to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

9
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets deputy commissioners, tells them to reach out to villages

10
Chandigarh

No floor-wise nod to building plans in Chandigarh

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah blasted for their ‘misbehaviour’ towards Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say ‘they know Miss India will replace them soon’
Entertainment

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah slammed for their 'misbehaviour' with Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

On April Fool’s Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption
Entertainment

On April Fool's Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption

Beware! Cyber crooks on the prowl
Ludhiana

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike’, says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

‘India has two kinds of English’, Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat’s witty exchange has netizens comment ‘one is English with dictionary and other without it’
Trending

Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens say 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
Himachal

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage
Trending

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage, netizens call it an epic way to get query resolved

Top Stories

Two CRPF men injured in militant attack in Kashmir

CRPF jawan killed in militant attack in Srinagar's Maisuma; two non-locals shot at in Pulwama

One CRPF personnel injured in Srinagar attack; security forc...

Kashmiri Pandit shot at in Kashmir's Shopian

Kashmiri Pandit shot at in Kashmir's Shopian

His condition is stated to be stable

Imran Khan nominates ex-Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed as caretaker PM

Imran Khan nominates ex-Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed as caretaker PM

Khan will continue as PM till the appointment of caretaker P...

Vinay Mohan Kwatra, India's envoy to Nepal, to be next Foreign Secretary

Vinay Mohan Kwatra, India's envoy to Nepal, to be next Foreign Secretary

Kwatra Will succeed Harsha Vardan Shringla, who is retiring ...

ADGP Gaurav Yadav appointed Special Principal Secretary to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

ADGP Gaurav Yadav appointed Special Principal Secretary to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Yadav is son-in-law of former Punjab DGP P. C. Dogra

Cities

View All

Major fire breaks out at six-storey building in posh Ranjit Avenue area of Amritsar

Major fire breaks out at six-storey building in posh Ranjit Avenue area of Amritsar

Woman murdered near RamTalai area

Canines maul 9-year-old boy in Amritsar

Travel fraud: Five duped of Rs 22.71 lakkh in Amritsar

Promoting local products at Amritsar railway station on their mind

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India

Minister inspects Bhucho school

No floor-wise nod to building plans in city

No floor-wise nod to building plans in Chandigarh

Cop, SUV driver scuffle in Chandigarh, video goes viral

Want to enrol your child in Chandigarh's best schools? Shell out lakhs!

Two fresh Covid cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Housing Board yet to receive eco nod for IT Park scheme

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga booked for 'provocative statement'

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga booked for 'provocative statement'

FIR over Twitter posts by journalist, news portal on Hindu Mahapanchyat

Release Sikh prisoners jailed beyond their prison term: Harsimrat

Private manuscripts ‘national property’, all set to go public

No fine will be imposed on people for not wearing face masks in Delhi: AAP Govt

Left for dead in fields, 15-yr-old girl battles for life in city hospital

Left for dead in fields, 15-yr-old girl battles for life in city hospital

AAP activist shot at, injured in Phagwara district

Health team collects samples of milk products in district

MC seals four more shops as tenants fail to pay rent

West Bengal cops raid BJP leader's city home

Congress leader killed, Akali workers booked

Congress leader killed, Akali workers booked

Cyber crooks take Vaishno Devi pilgrims from Ludhiana for a ride

Gangster's father sets himself ablaze outside police station

Two held with 20-kg poppy husk, 4-kg ganja

PAC activists protest failure of MC in solid waste mgmt

Punjabi University clarifies on merger of departments

Punjabi University clarifies on merger of departments

Govt docs flout norms, run private clinics in city

PU runners-up in RGNUL moot court