 By Independence Day, a war memorial for every village panchayat : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • By Independence Day, a war memorial for every village panchayat

By Independence Day, a war memorial for every village panchayat

By Independence Day, a war memorial for every village panchayat


Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, July 31

By this Independence Day, every village panchayat in India will have a war memorial of its own, saluting the memory of martyrs with their names inscribed on a special structure to come up at a prominent local site.

Memorials to display…

  • Name and location of panchayat
  • Name of martyrs from village
  • Salutations to bravehearts
  • PM’s quote for Vision 2047

The plan is part of the nationwide campaign “Meri Maati Mera Desh” that will mark the culmination of yearlong Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations which started on the Independence Day last year.

The campaign, to be held across all 2.5 lakh gram panchayats between August 9 (Quit India Day anniversary) and August 15 (I-Day), will conclude on August 30 at New Delhi’s Kartavya Path with the dedication of a uniquely landscaped garden to be curated with the soil sourced from all villages in the country.

“A fundamental aspect of the campaign is the expression of gratitude to brave hearts who sacrificed their lives for the unity of India,” official sources said, adding that the village level war memorial – the Shilaphalakam – would serve as a permanent expression of national gratitude to martyrs and will bring people together.

For the purpose of the campaign, martyrs have been defined as “freedom fighters; defence personnel (Army, Navy, Air Force); or state police forces and Central Armed Police Forces personnel who have died in the line of duty”.

According to the campaign details, accessed by The Tribune, villagers will on I-Day this year gather at war memorial sites and hoist the Tricolour.

Once the village events end on August 15, youth volunteers from all over India will collect the soil from each village and travel to Delhi on August 27 with 7,500 urns containing the soil, which will ultimately become part of the “Amrit Vatika” — to be landscaped at Delhi’s Kartavya Path as a symbol of national unity.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Two home guards killed, several cops injured, cars torched as mobs pelt stones at VHP procession in Haryana’s Nuh

2
Entertainment

Seeing Sunny Deol cry on stage, Dharmendra says 'he is a 'saadhu' in our family'; fans call actor 'father's copy'

3
Haryana

Nuh violence spreads to Gurugram; situation under control, says DC

4
Himachal

Himachal rains: Watch shocking video of Manali road before and after floods

5
Nation

2 women paraded naked in Manipur sexual violence video move Supreme Court against state govt and Centre

6
Trending

Celina Jaitly says Pakistani journalist made false claims on her relationship with actors Feroz, Fardeen Khan; Indian govt to take action

7
Nation

'I am a disco dancer': Anurag Thakur sings his way through anti-piracy Bill; Opposition fumes

8
Nation

Manipur video 'horrendous', don't want state police to handle it: Supreme Court

9
Diaspora

Indian-origin man Simranjit Singh pleads guilty to human trafficking from Canada to US

10
Delhi

Friends, colleagues fondly remember 'stylish Sardarni' art historian Kavita Singh

Don't Miss

View All
Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Top News

Curfew imposed in Haryana’s Nuh following violence; state seeks 20 RAF companies from Centre

Curfew imposed in Haryana’s Nuh following violence; state seeks 20 RAF companies from Centre

A religious building torched in Sector 57 at Gurugram

17 workers killed as crane falls on bridge slab during Samruddhi Expressway construction in Maharashtra

17 workers killed as crane falls on bridge slab during Samruddhi Expressway construction in Maharashtra

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announces probe

‘Horrendous’: SC raps cops for delaying Manipur gang rape FIR, hints at SIT probe

‘Horrendous’: Supreme Court raps cops for delaying Manipur gang rape FIR, hints at SIT probe

Two victims in video move top court for independent probe

Refuses to hear plea on sexual violence in Oppn-ruled states

Supreme Court refuses to hear plea on sexual violence in Opposition-ruled states

Says violence perpetrated against women in Manipur was of 'u...

Mann seeks Bharat Ratna for three freedom fighters

Bhagwant Mann seeks Bharat Ratna for freedom fighters Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha

Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha deserve the...


Cities

View All

Sutlej reverting to its previous course

Sutlej reverting to its previous course

Registering property to cost more as stamp duty set to go up by 15%

SGPC-union stalemate continues

Shaheed Udham Singh remembered

Batala minor student raped by staff member

At 63.59MW, Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power generation

At 63.59MW, Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power generation

Coolest July in over a decade

Pair of heritage chairs auctioned for Rs 7L in US

Cab driver stabbed to death, dumped near Mullanpur

Chandigarh sees decline in sex ratio at birth in three years

Rain effect: Delhi’s July air best in 5 years

Rain effect: Delhi’s July air best in 5 years

Man puts unemployed wife on payroll for 10 years, cheats firm of Rs 4.2 crore

Delhi cops bust fake call centre duping US citizens

Jalandhar dist admn’s failure to plug two bundh breaches angers villagers

Jalandhar district admn’s failure to plug two bundh breaches angers villagers

Gang duping NRIs through fake marriage profiles busted in Jalandhar

2 Nakodar village women caught selling drugs on camera

Flood destruction: BKU to protest against Punjab govt, hold rally in Chandigarh on Aug 5

Sanitation goes for a toss at Civil Hospital as Health Department looks other way

New urban estate to come up over 1,600 acres in city

New urban estate to come up over 1,600 acres in city

Veggie prices head north, hit common man's budget

GLADA demolishes 3 illegal colonies

MP Arora calls on PM Modi, pledges help for TB-free India

Another gangster lands in police net

Patiala MC begins drive to remove stray cattle

Patiala MC begins drive to remove stray cattle

Rs 90-cr bus stand to come up at Devigarh

Unable to pay fee, student kills self

Two-day cultural extravaganza concludes on musical note

On martyrdom day, rich tributes paid to Shaheed Udham Singh