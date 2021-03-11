Byelection: BJP nominees lose deposit in two of three segments

New Delhi, June 4
BJP candidates lost security deposit in two of three Assembly byelections, the results of which were announced yesterday. In Brajarajnagar (Odisha), party candidate Radharani Panda lost the deposit. BJD candidate Alaka Mohanty won the seat with a comfortable margin.
Security deposit is lost when one fails to secure less than one-sixth (16.67 per cent) of the votes cast. While the victorious BJD candidate Alaka, widow of Mohanty, secured 93,953 votes (61.25 per cent), Kishore Chandra Patel of the Congress got 27,831 votes (18.14 per cent). Panda got 22,630 votes (14.75 per cent) votes and lost her security deposit. From Thrikkakara constituency in Kerala, BJP’s AN Radhakrishnan lost his deposit. He got a total of 12,957 votes (less than 10 per cent).
Congress candidate Uma Thomas got 72,770 votes (53.76 per cent) while Jo Joseph of the CPI(M) secured 47,754 votes (35.28%). BJP candidate and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami registered a massive victory at Champawat securing more than 92 per cent votes. All other candidates lost deposit.
