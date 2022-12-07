 Byelections: Counting of votes on Thursday in Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, six assembly constituencies in 5 states : The Tribune India

Byelections: Counting of votes on Thursday in Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, six assembly constituencies in 5 states

Results will not have any impact on Central and state governments as ruling parties enjoy a comfortable majority

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s elder daughter-in-law and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav is the SP candidate in Mainpuri. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi/Lucknow, December 7

Counting of votes will be held on Thursday for byelections in six assembly constituencies in five states and the high-profile Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, where the Samajwadi Party is locked in a battle for prestige with the BJP.

Rampur and Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh, Padampur in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh are the assembly seats where results will be declared on December 8, coinciding with the ballot count for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections.

A high-stakes contest was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri seat, where the by-election was necessitated by the demise of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in October, and in Rampur Sadar seat that fell vacant due to senior SP leader Azam Khan’s disqualification.

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s elder daughter-in-law and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav is the SP candidate in Mainpuri, a pocket borough of the Yadav family, while BJP has fielded Raghuraj Singh Shakya, a former confidant of Mulayam’s brother Shivpal Singh Yadav.

A win for SP could provide some consolation for Akhilesh Yadav after the defeat in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections early this year and the loss of Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats to the BJP in June bypolls.

With the Congress and the BSP keeping away from the bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, it would be a direct fight between the BJP and Samajwadi Party and its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in all three places.

Azam Khan, who was the Rampur MLA, was disqualified by the Assembly Speaker after he was convicted and sentenced to three-year imprisonment in a case of hate speech registered against him in April 2019.

Out on bail after being lodged in jail for more than two years in different cases, Khan, considered the ‘Muslim face’ of the SP, sought votes for his protege Asim Raja citing the alleged injustice meted out to him by the BJP government. The seat saw a low turnout on Monday.

While Sardarshahar and Bhanupratappur were held by the Congress, the BJP had won in Khatauli and the SP held Rampur. Padampur was with the BJD and Kurhani was held by the RJD.

The byelection results will not have any impact on the central and state governments as ruling parties enjoy a comfortable majority.

In Khatauli, which was a hotbed of the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots in western Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is trying to retain the seat by fielding Rajkumari Saini.

She is the wife of Vikram Singh Saini who was disqualified from the assembly after his conviction and sentence of two years imprisonment by a district court in a 2013 riots case.

RLD candidate Madan Bhaiya, a four-term MLA, had won his last election almost 15 years ago, followed by three consecutive defeats in assembly polls in 2012, 2017 and 2022 from Loni in Ghaziabad.

The Sardarshahar seat in Rajasthan was held by Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma (77) who passed away on October 9 after a prolonged illness. The Congress has fielded Late Sharma’s son Anil Kumar while former MLA Ashok Kumar is the BJP candidate.

The byelection to the Padampur seat in Odisha was necessitated by the death of BJD legislator Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha.

After the BJD tasted its first byelection defeat since 2009 earlier this month, the party launched an aggressive campaign for the December 5 byelection for its nominee Barsha Singh Bariha, the elder daughter of MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha whose death necessitated the by-poll.

The by-election to Bhanupratappur seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribes, in Maoist-hit Kanker was necessitated due to the death of Congress MLA and deputy speaker of the Assembly Manoj Singh Mandavi last month.

The Congress has fielded Savitri Mandavi, wife of the deceased MLA, while the BJP nominee is former MLA Brahmanand Netam.

In the Kurhani assembly segment in Bihar, the success of JD(U) candidate Manoj Singh Kushwaha, a former MLA, will cement Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s position, while a loss may embolden his detractors.

The JD(U) is contesting the seat where the by-election has been necessitated by the disqualification of RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahani.

