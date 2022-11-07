Bypoll results: 4 out of 7 for BJP; Uddhav's party, TRS, RJD win one each

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, November 6

The BJP won four of the seven seats in byelections across six states — Haryana, UP, Bihar, Odisha, Maharashtra and Telangana. The RJD, TRS and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) bagged one seat each. The byelections were held on November 3.

The BJP won the Adampur seat in Haryana with its candidate Bhavya Bishnoi defeating Congress’ Jai Prakash with a margin of 15,714 votes. Bishnoi secured 67,492 votes and Jai Prakash 51,752.The bypoll was necessitated after Bhavya’s father Kuldeep Bishnoi switched sides from the Congress to the BJP. In the 2019 Assembly polls, the latter had defeated BJP’s Sonali Phogat with a margin of 29,417 votes.

In Maharashtra, Rutuja Latke of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) won the Andheri (East) Assembly constituency that fell vacant after the death of her husband Ramesh Latke. An elated Uddhav Thackeray said: “This is the beginning of a fight which has begun with a victory. The forthcoming elections too will be won.” Rutuja polled 66,530 votes. In the election, no major party was in the fray. Significantly, NOTA accounted for 12,806 votes — 14.79 per cent of the total votes polled.

In Telangana, ruling TRS won the Munugode Assembly seat following a high-voltage contest with the BJP. TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy polled 97,006 votes and his nearest rival Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy of the BJP 86,697 votes.

The BJP retained the Gola Gokarannath Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpuri Kheri with Aman Giri defeating Samajwadi Party candidate Vinay Tewari by over 34,000 votes. He polled 1,24, 810 votes. The seat fell vacant after the demise of his father Arvind Giri. With the BSP and the Congress keeping away, the main contest was between Aman and Tiwari, a former Gola Gokarannath MLA.

In Bihar, it was one each for the BJP and the RJD. Neelam Devi of the RJD won the Mokama seat, defeating BJP’s Sonam Devi by more than 16,000 votes.The byelection was held after the disqualification of Neelam Devi’s husband Anant Kumar Singh.The BJP contested the Mokama seat for the first time. Earlier, it would leave the seat for its allies.

The saffron party retained the Gopalganj Assembly seat with Kusum Devi, wife of MLA Subhash Singh, whose death led to the byelection. She polled 70,053 votes. Her nearest rival, RJD’s Mohan Gupta, secured 68,259 votes. In Odisha’s Dhamnagar, BJP candidate Suryabanshi Suraj won securing 80,351 votes.

He defeated BJD’s Abanti Das, who polled 70,470 votes.

