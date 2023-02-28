Bypolls: EVM glitches disrupt polling in Tamil Nadu

PTI

New Delhi, February 27

Bypolls to three Assembly constituencies in as many states passed off peacefully on Monday with around 63-70 per cent turnout, though some technical glitches in EVMs were reported in Tamil Nadu and the ruling TMC in West Bengal alleged that the CRPF was “influencing” voters.

A voter turnout of more than 63 per cent was recorded till 3 pm in the byelection to West Bengal’s Sagardighi Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district while over 67.96 per cent voting was registered till 5 pm in the Ramgarh Assembly constituency bypoll in Jharkhand. Around 70.58 per cent of the voters cast their ballots till 5pm in the bypoll to Tamil Nadu’s Erode East by-election.