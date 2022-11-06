Bypolls to one LS, 5 Assembly seats on Dec 5

New Delhi, November 5
The Election Commission today announced the schedule for byelections to one Lok Sabha and five Assembly seats, including the Mainpuri parliamentary constituency which fell vacant following the death of SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav.
The voting will be held on December 5 and the results will be out on December 8.
The Rampur Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh, which fell vacant following the disqualification of SP leader Azam Khan, is one of the five constituencies going to the bypolls.
The Sardarshahar Assembly seat in Rajasthan’s Churu district, another constituency that goes to the bypoll, fell vacant after the death of Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma on October 9. He was 77. Padampur in Odisha, Kurhani in Bihar and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh are the other seats where bypolls will be held.
