 CAA is arbitrary and against Tamil race, DMK tells Supreme Court : The Tribune India

CAA is arbitrary and against Tamil race, DMK tells Supreme Court

‘It allegedly discriminates against Sri Lankan Tamils staying in India as refugees’

CAA is arbitrary and against Tamil race, DMK tells Supreme Court

Photo for representation. iStock



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 30

Terming the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 as “arbitrary” for considering religious minorities only from three countries, the DMK has told the Supreme Court that the Act was “against the Tamil race” as it allegedly discriminated against Sri Lankan Tamils staying in India as refugees.

“The impugned Act ignores the reality that for several decades Tamil refugees who have settled in Tamil Nadu are deprived with fundamental rights and other rights due to non-citizenship and due to non-naturalisation and the impugned Act does not provide for any reasons to exclude them,” the ruling party of Tamil Nadu said in an affidavit filed in the top court.

“Being stateless, they (Sri Lankan Tamil refugees) have been denied of employment in the government services or in organised private sectors, the right to hold property, right to vote, enjoyment of government benefits received by citizens and others despite there being an agreement for the same,” it said, adding due to such an ambiguity, they were forced to stay in camps where they were often exploited, having no prospects of security in future, the DMK submitted in its affidavit.

Passed by Parliament on December 11, 2019, the CAA was notified on January 10. It relaxes norms for grant of Indian citizenship by naturalization to Hindu, Sikh, Christian, Buddhist and Jain and Parsi victims of religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India before December 31, 2014.

However, the DMK said the Act introduced a completely new basis for the grant/non-grant of citizenship on the grounds of religion, which “destroys the basic fabric of secularism”. The law deliberately kept away Muslims who had suffered persecution and therefore it was highly discriminatory and manifestly arbitrary, the DMK said.

The DMK said the CAA was “arbitrary” as it relates to only three countries—Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and confines to only six religions—Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian Communities and expressly excludes Muslim religion. “There is no reason as to why Muslims were altogether excluded even in the countries wherein they have suffered persecution,” it submitted.

Accusing the Centre of categorically remaining silent to the plight of the Tamil refugees, the DMK alleged that the step-motherly behaviour of the Centre towards Tamil refugees has left them living in constant fear of deportation and an uncertain future.

The top court had on January 22, 2020 refused to stay the operation of the CAA, saying ultimately a five-judge Bench might have to decide these issues. Acting on a transfer petition by the Central Government, it had restrained all high courts from passing any orders on the CAA.

The Supreme Court on September 22 asked the Centre to file “appropriate responses” to more than 220 petitions challenging the validity of the CAA after categorizing them into different segments.

The petitioners included Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, Congress leader and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, NGOs Rihai Manch and Citizens Against Hate, Assam Advocates’ Association and several law students. In 2020, the Kerala Government also filed a suit against the CAA.

However, asserting that the CAA did not impinge upon any existing rights of citizens, the Centre had in March 2020 defended the law, saying there was no question of it violating constitutional morality which is not an “unruly horse”. In an affidavit filed in the top court, the Centre said it won’t affect the legal, democratic or secular rights of citizens and requested the court to dismiss petitions challenging it

“CAA does not impinge upon any existing right that may have existed prior to the enactment of the amendment and further, in no manner whatsoever, seeks to affect the legal, democratic or secular rights of any of the Indian citizens. The existing regime for obtaining citizenship of India by foreigners of any country is untouched by the CAA and remains the same,” the Centre had said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

48,500-year-old zombie virus revived by scientists in Russia

2
Business

Toyota Kirloskar Vice Chairman Vikram S Kirloskar dies of heart attack

3
Nation

China warns US not to interfere in its relationship with India: Pentagon

4
Business

Prannoy and Radhika Roy resign as Directors on board of RRPRH

5
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

6
Trending

25-year-old software engineer breaks all traditions as she rides horse-drawn carriage to groom's house

7
Punjab

Centre refuses release of Rural Development Fund to Punjab

8
Punjab

No place for Jagmeet Brar and Manpreet Ayali in SAD core committee

9
Punjab

Punjab police, BSF seize 5 AK-47 rifles, 5 pistols in Ferozepur

10
Delhi

Aaftab Poonawalla confesses to killing Shraddha during polygraph test

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

Top News

India GDP grows at 6.3 per cent in Jul-Sept quarter, in line with RBI projection

India GDP growth slips to 6.3 pc in Q2, dragged down by manufacturing, mining sectors

GDP had expanded by 8.4 per cent in the corresponding quarte...

Islamic State leader Abu al-Hassan al-Qurayshi killed in battle

Islamic State leader Abu al-Hassan al-Qurayshi killed in battle

Al-Qurayshi is third leader to be killed since IS founder Ab...

India-US military drills near LAC violate the spirit of Sino-India agreements: China

India-US military drills near LAC violate the spirit of Sino-India agreements: China

The 18th edition of India-US joint military exercise ‘Yudh A...

Bilkis Bano moves Supreme Court challenging release of 11 convicts

Supreme Court to consider listing Bilkis Bano's plea against remission, release of rape, murder convicts

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice ...

Aaftab Poonawalla confesses to killing Shraddha during polygraph test

Aaftab Poonawalla confesses to killing Shraddha during polygraph test


Cities

View All

Woman found dead at home in Amritsar, police suspect robbery bid

Woman found dead at home in Amritsar, police suspect robbery bid

In Tarn Taran, 6-kg heroin seized from hexacopter

Batala: Man kills friend in fit of rage, concocts firing story, nailed

Man shot dead in Amritsar over minor dispute

Ludhiana cops to grill Amritsar IED case accused over SIM cards

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

In Chandigarh, President Murmu interacts with health workers, women sportspersons of Haryana

In Chandigarh, President Droupadi Murmu interacts with health workers, women sportspersons of Haryana

G-20 meets: Beautification of roads from international airport to Chandigarh on cards

Issue of overhead cables rocks Chandigarh MC House meeting

MoD grants three more months to pensioners for annual life certification

AAP pitches for 20,000-litre free water per month in Chandigarh

AIIMS-Delhi servers remain down for 8th day; 20 per cent rise in walk-in OPD patients

AIIMS-Delhi servers remain down for 8th day; 20 per cent rise in walk-in OPD patients

Congress’ civic poll manifesto promises water purifiers to poor, day-boarding at MCD schools

Conman Sukesh’s close aide Pinky Irani arrested; gave expensive gifts to actresses on his behalf

Aaftab Poonawalla confesses to killing Shraddha during polygraph test

AAP’s MCD poll candidate Joginder Singh booked under Arms Act for ‘brandishing’ pistol: Police

Gangster Bishnoi’s aide shot as 2 cousins fight

Gangster Bishnoi's aide shot as 2 cousins fight

Cops crack down on hooligans, traffic violators

Man gets 10-yr jail for raping daughter of live-in partner

Paid 'poorly', Hoshiarpur rural health staff protest

Protesting farmers burn effigies

STF arrests three smugglers with over 3-kg heroin worth ~16 crore

STF arrests three smugglers with over 3-kg heroin worth Rs 16 crore

VB nabs ASI taking Rs 5K bribe

NIA searches key Bishnoi aide Rajgarh's Khanna residence

International driving training institute to come up in Doraha

One fresh case of Covid in Ludhiana district

Cong sarpanch from Chamkaur Sahib plotted ~17L bank robbery, held

Congress sarpanch from Chamkaur Sahib plotted Rs 17L bank robbery in Patiala's Ghanaur, held

Encroachments removed from green belts outside 150 houses in Patiala

Despite ban, doctors continue private practice in Patiala

14 new dengue cases reported in Patiala district

3 night shelters come up for homeless in Patiala