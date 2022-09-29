Cabinet approves MoU with Bangladesh on water withdrawal

New Delhi, September 28
The Union Cabinet today gave its ex post facto approval to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Bangladesh on withdrawal of up to 153 cusecs of water by both the countries from the border river, Kushiyara.
The MoU was signed on September 6 between the Ministry of Jal Shakti and Bangladesh’s Ministry of Water Resources on withdrawal of water during the dry season from November 1 to May 31 for their consumptive water requirement.
The government in an official statement said, the MoU will enable Assam to withdraw water from the common stretch of the river.
