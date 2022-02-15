Cabinet approves PM-guided G20 Secretariat

India will hold the Presidency of the G20 from December 1, 2022 to November 20, 2023, culminating with the G20 Summit in India in 2023

Cabinet approves PM-guided G20 Secretariat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the G20 leaders summit in Rome. Reuters file

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 15

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the setting up of a G20 Secretariat and its reporting structures, which will be responsible for implementation of overall policy decisions and arrangements needed for steering India’s forthcoming G20 Presidency.

India will hold the Presidency of the G20 from December 1, 2022 to November 20, 2023, culminating with the G20 Summit in India in 2023.

India’s turn by rotation to host the Presidency was this year. But PM Modi sought a deferment by a year so that he could host the grand Summit closer to the general elections and the tail end of 75th independence anniversary celebrations.

As per practice, every host country has to set up a G20 Secretariat to handle work relating to content, technical and logistical aspects of India’s G20 Presidency. It will be manned by officers and staff from the MEA, Ministry of Finance, and other relevant line Ministries/Departments and domain knowledge experts. The Secretariat will be functional till February 2024.

The Secretariat will be guided by an Apex Committee headed by Prime Minister, and comprising Ministers of Finance, Home and External Affairs, and G20 Sherpa to provide overall guidance to India’s G20 Presidency. Further, a Coordination Committee will also be set up to oversee all G20 preparations and report to the Apex Committee. The G20 Secretariat will enable long term capacity building, including knowledge and expertise, for India’s leadership on global issues in multilateral fora.

On December 1 last year, India had joined the G20 Troika which now consists of Indonesia, Italy, and India - the current, previous and incoming G20 Presidencies.

Italy hosted the G-20 summit last year, Indonesia will host it this year and India will be the host in 2023.

As a founding member of the G20, India has used the platform to raise issues of vital importance and those that impact on the most vulnerable around the world.

#g20

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Lifestyle

Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

2
Punjab

Not allowed to fly to Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar: Punjab CM Channi

3
Punjab

'Can best serve India's interests outside party fold'; ex-law minister Ashwani Kumar quits Congress after 46 years

4
Punjab

AAP getting 60 seats in Punjab; Channi losing both seats; Sidhu, Majithia also losing, claims Arvind Kejriwal

5
Nation

10-year-old boy sees mother in intimate position with 14-year-old cousin in Rajasthan, murdered

6
Haryana

Haryana CM: Structural audit of all societies in Gurugram

7
Nation

Madhubala's 96-year-old sister 'ill-treated' by daughter-in-law in New Zealand, put alone on a flight to Mumbai

8
Jalandhar

Punjab poll 2022: Rift-ridden Congress can't provide stable govt, says PM Modi

9
Nation

48-year-old man marries 14 women in 7 states; first time in 1982, last in 2020; arrested

10
Punjab

BJP urges poll panel to bar Navjot Sidhu from electioneering

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Salman Khan’s draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?
Lifestyle

Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests
World

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their soulful message
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their forever kinda love

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...
Trending

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...

No, it was not Shilpa Shetty, know with whom Raj Kundra falls in love with, speaks his heart out in this recent video
Trending

No, it wasn't Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra said 'I love her' to this woman, speaks his heart out in recent video

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days
Himachal

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days in Himachal

First biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs
Himachal

Himachal's first biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO
Nation

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO

Top Stories

India asks citizens in Ukraine to leave temporarily as tension mounts

India asks citizens in Ukraine to leave temporarily as tension mounts

There are about 20,000 Indian students in Ukraine

Russia says some troops near Ukraine returning to base

Russia says some troops near Ukraine returning to base

It was not clear how many units were being withdrawn, and by...

Lakhimpur Kheri case: Ashish Mishra walks out of jail on bail

Lakhimpur Kheri case: Ashish Mishra walks out of jail on bail

Son of Union minister had been lodged in the jail since Octo...

Former law minister and Rajya Sabha ex-MP from Punjab Ashwani Kumar resign from Congress

'Can best serve India's interests outside party fold'; ex-law minister Ashwani Kumar quits Congress after 46 years

Blames 'lack of leadership' in the party

Fodder scam: Special CBI court to pronounce verdict in Rs 139 cr Doranda treasury case

Lalu Prasad convicted in Rs 139-crore Doranda treasury case, fifth in fodder scam

The quantum of punishment to be pronounced on February 18

Cities

View All

Cong dissidents yet to start campaigning for candidates

Congress dissidents yet to start campaigning for candidates

Ex-IG Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh vows to end mafia culture

Navjot Sidhu roars in Verka

Parties colluding to keep AAP at bay in Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal

Tarn Taran: Even basic amenities are elusive to residents in this constituency

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Punjab Govt misled us: Pensioners

Only 14% children turn up as schools reopen in city

Only 14% children turn up as schools reopen in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali fresh case count below 100

Chandigarh: Walk-in OPDs resume, 6,738 patients show up in 3 major govt hospitals

Riding stolen car, five attempt robbery in Chandigarh

Teachers overstaying deputation on Chandigarh administration radar

Who controls bureaucrats in Delhi – LG or Delhi govt? SC to hear on March 3

Who controls bureaucrats in Delhi – LG or Delhi govt? SC to hear on March 3

51-year-old businessman shoots self dead inside his car in Delhi's Prashant Vihar

Covid: DCGI panel clears Corbevax for 12-18 age group

ABG a/c became NPA during Congress rule: Nirmala Sitharaman

Doaba’s Valentine date with three big names

Doaba's Valentine date with three big names

BSP vote set to split in Adampur

Jalandhar Cantt: It's a battle of turncoats, hockey legends

Chopper denied nod twice, claims Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab poll 2022: Rift-ridden Congress can't provide stable govt, says PM Modi

Two farmers held, 15 others booked for attack on Sucha Ram Ladhar

Two farmers held, 15 others booked for attack on BJP candidate from Gill Sucha Ram Ladhar

Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi, others flay attack on BJP’s Gill candidate Ladhar

Murderous attack on security guard cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

Simarjit Singh Bains' supporter accuses police of registering FIR against dead man

RTI activist assaulted in Ludhiana

What Amarinder could not do in his entire tenure Channi did in 4 months: Rahul Gandhi

What Capt Amarinder Singh could not do in his entire tenure Charanjit Channi did in 4 months: Rahul Gandhi

Patiala schoolteacher assaulted by students, hospitalised

We aim to make Punjab drug-free: Raghav Chadha

Patiala cops mute spectators as political bike, car rallies flout traffic norms

Nigerian woman arrested in Banur with 1.75 kg of heroin