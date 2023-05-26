 Cabinet expansion: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM Shivakumar meet Sonia Gandhi, Rahul : The Tribune India

Cabinet expansion: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM Shivakumar meet Sonia Gandhi, Rahul

According to sources, around 20 more ministers are likely to be inducted into Karnataka Cabinet

Cabinet expansion: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM Shivakumar meet Sonia Gandhi, Rahul

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met PP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi at their residence in NEw Delhi on Friday. Tribune Photo



PTI

New Delhi, May 26

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar separately met Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi at their residence here on Friday.

While Siddaramaiah met the Gandhis in the morning, Shivakumar met them in the evening.

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are in the National Capital to discuss matters related to the expansion of the Karnataka Cabinet and these were their first meetings with Sonia Gandhi after the Congress formed its government in the southern state earlier this month.

The Karnataka Chief Minister is learnt to have assured the CPP chairperson of good governance in the state and has also thanked her for her guidance and campaigning during the Assembly polls.

Top Congress leaders have held discussions over the last three days with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar over the expansion of the state Cabinet.

The leaders have met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala and general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal.

Sources had earlier said around 20 more ministers are likely to be inducted into the Karnataka cabinet and another round of discussions would be held before the list is finalised.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively, along with eight Cabinet Ministers, on May 20.

The Congress high-command had approved the first list of eight ministers against its earlier plan of inducting a much higher number of around 28 legislators into the cabinet.

Karnataka can have a maximum of 34 ministers and the Congress will find it difficult to accommodate all the aspirants.

The sources had said the names of only those MLAs were cleared who represented all sections and were the senior-most, and there were no objections from any side over the choices.

Differences between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are emerging over the names of probable ministers, with both pushing the cases of MLAs close to them.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

At 60, actor Ashish Vidyarthi ties the knot for second time

2
Punjab

CCTVs at centre, all Sangrur college students skip exam

3
Trending

Kangana Ranaut reacts to post showing girl in shorts at Baijnath temple, netizens flood her with the actor's photos in western clothes

4
Punjab

Security threat, MHA gives Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann 'Z-plus' cover

5
Punjab

Truck cleaner 'murders' its driver and 'sets body on fire' in Punjab's Goraya

6
Nation

Supreme Court grants 6-week interim bail to Satyendar Jain on medical grounds

7
Himachal Spurious drugs

11 pharma firms in Himachal Pradesh told to shut operations

8
Punjab

Shanan project: Punjab, HP at loggerheads

9
Punjab

Permanent nakas a no-no on highways, can't impede traffic flow: Punjab DGP to HC

10
Himachal

Himachal abolishes Non-Practicing Allowance for doctors; medical and veterinary bodies call move ‘anti-people’

Don't Miss

View All
Senior citizen duped of ~13L
Himachal

Senior citizen duped of Rs 13 lakh by fake WhatsApp caller from Canada

Pre-historic sites in Aravallis unprotected
Haryana

Pre-historic sites in Aravallis unprotected

10 years on, police reunite lost child with family
Haryana

10 years on, Panchkula police reunite lost child with family

Bus driver’s son science topper
Punjab

Class XII result: Bus driver’s son science topper

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Top News

‘Daam’ virus steals call records, reads history from Android phones; Central agency issues advisory

'Daam' virus steals call records, reads history from Android phones; Central agency issues advisory

The malware is also capable of gaining access to camera, mod...

Watch: PM Modi shares video of new Parliament building, says it will make every Indian proud

Watch: PM Modi shares video of new Parliament building, says it will make every Indian proud

Posting the video on Twitter, Modi also urged people to shar...

AAP's Satyendar Jain granted bail for 6 weeks on medical grounds by Supreme Court

Supreme Court grants 6-week interim bail to Satyendar Jain on medical grounds

Arrested on May 30 last year by the Enforcement Directorate,...

Delhi court grants NOC to Rahul Gandhi to get passport for 3 years

Delhi court grants NOC to Rahul Gandhi for issuance of ordinary passport for three years

Gandhi had surrendered his diplomatic passport upon his disq...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to skip NITI Aayog meeting

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to skip NITI Aayog meeting

The theme of the meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Nar...


Cities

View All

Farmers protest, demand more water for irrigation

Farmers protest, demand more water for irrigation

Amritsar: Finally, BRTS resumes smart card facility for Metro bus passengers

Bambiha gang stakes 'claim' for gunning down Jarnail Singh

SGPC members to join protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

Amritsar: Ex-minister Anil Joshi acquitted in trespassing case

Bathinda umpire in a spot over anti-graft code

Bathinda umpire in a spot over anti-graft code

Sampark levy on power bill payment withdrawn by Chandigarh

Sampark levy on power bill payment withdrawn by Chandigarh

No road tax for electric, hybrid vehicles in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Light rain likely for 5 days

Chandigarh: Municipal Commissioner asks staff to pick trash at fixed timings

Tribune's Education Expo kicks off in Chandigarh today

11-year-old killed, 27 injured as bus collides with truck in Greater Noida

11-year-old killed, 27 injured as bus collides with truck in Greater Noida

Will file complaint in court against ED raids at my associates’ residences: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Ex-minister Jain collapses in Tihar, admitted to ICU

SC junks plea of accused over framing of charges

7 held for betting on IPL games

Truck cleaner ‘murders its driver and sets body on fire’ in Punjab’s Goraya

Truck cleaner 'murders' its driver and 'sets body on fire' in Punjab's Goraya

Oman returnees: Despite FIRs, no action against agents

No solution to mountains of waste in sight

JIT told to refund Rs 72L with 9% interest to allottee

Once known for tomato, village now averse to it

Five of Jindi gang in police net

Five of Jindi gang in police net

Funds diverted into cricket betting racket, finds probe

VB arrests wanted accused

Minor boy held, man booked on rape charges

Man arrested for killing cousin

Exam records destroyed in fire at varsity’s Admn Block

Exam records destroyed in fire at Punjabi University’s Admn Block

PPS Nabha emerge winner in badminton tournament

Patiala residents asked to update Aadhaar details

Students told to conserve environment