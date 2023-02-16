 Cabinet nod for 2 lakh agri credit, dairy cooperative societies in 5 yrs : The Tribune India

Cabinet nod for 2 lakh agri credit, dairy cooperative societies in 5 yrs

Cabinet nod for 2 lakh agri credit, dairy cooperative societies in 5 yrs


Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 15

Seeking to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country, the Union Cabinet today approved setting up of 2 lakh primary agriculture credit societies (PACS) and dairy-fishery cooperatives in left-out villages and panchayats over the next five years.

Briefing the media after a Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said of the nearly 99,000 PACS across the country, 63,000 were functional. There still were 1.6 lakh panchayats without PACS and nearly 2 lakh without any dairy cooperative society, he said. The Cabinet approved steps to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country and deepen its reach at the grassroots level.

The Union Ministry of Cooperation has formulated a plan to establish viable PACS in each uncovered panchayat, viable dairy cooperatives in each uncovered panchayat or village and viable fishery cooperatives in each coastal panchayat or village, the government said in a statement.

“Initially, 2 lakh PACS, dairy or fishery cooperatives would be established over the next five years. The action plan for implementation of the project shall be prepared by NABARD, National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and National Fishery Development Board (NFDB),” it said.

The government also said there were a number of schemes that had been identified for convergence under the new plan. These include National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD), and Dairy Processing & Infrastructure Development Fund (DIDF) under the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying; Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), and Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development (FIDF) under the Department of Fisheries.

The Cabinet decision would help in providing people with requisite forward and backward linkages to market their produce, enhance their income and obtain credit facilities and other services at the village level itself, it said.

Primary cooperative societies that cannot be revived will be identified for winding up and new ones would be established in their area of operation, the government said, adding that the establishment of new PACS, dairy or fishery cooperative societies would generate employment opportunities in rural areas.

The I&B Minister said a high-level inter-ministerial committee (IMC) under the chairmanship of Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah was being constituted, which would also include the ministers of Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry and Dairying. The secretaries concerned of the ministries will also be on the panel.

Committees at national, state and district levels had also been envisaged to ensure focused and effective execution of the action plan, the minister added. “To increase the viability of PACS and diversify their business activities, the model bylaws of PACS have already been prepared by the Ministry of Cooperation,” Thakur said, adding these had been circulated to all states and UTs on January 5 for their adoption after making suitable changes in their respective state cooperative Acts.

These model bylaws will enable them to undertake more than 25 business activities, which include dairy, fishery, setting up of godowns, procurement of foodgrains, fertilisers, seeds, LPG/CNG/petrol/diesel distributorship, short-term and long-term credit, custom hiring centres, common service centres, fair price shops, community irrigation, business correspondent activities, common service centres, etc.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

CCTV footage shows last hours of Delhi woman Nikki Yadav before she was murdered

2
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann: 3 more toll plazas on highways to be shut

3
Punjab

10 SSPs among 13 police officers shifted in Punjab

4
Punjab

Punjab govt says it will rescind order removing Manisha Gulati as women panel chief after she moves HC

5
Nation

Russia offers new engine for Sukhoi jets

6
Himachal

Soon, Kalka to Shimla by train in 3 hrs

7
Punjab

NIA announces reward of Rs 15 lakh for info leading to arrest of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir 'Landa'

8
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

9
Nation

Before killing live-in partner, Delhi man danced with friends at his engagement party

10
Nation

Explainer: Will El Nino factor affect India monsoon rain prospects?

Don't Miss

View All
Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

Top News

Income tax ‘survey’ operations at BBC offices continue for third day

Income tax ‘survey’ operations at BBC offices continue for third day

The operation that began at the British Broadcasting Corpora...

Polling under way in Tripura; 259 candidates in fray

Over 51% turnout recorded in Tripura polls till 1pm

Several incidents of violence, attacks and counter-attacks r...

Tripura Assembly polls: Will Tipra Motha play a kingmaker in triangular contest?

Tripura Assembly polls: Will Tipra Motha play a kingmaker in triangular contest?

Tribal vote holds the key as regional newbie Tipra Motha dem...

Delhi murder: Accused Sahil erased Nikki Yadav's data, chats; Crime Branch examining CCTV footage to identify routes taken on incident night

Delhi murder: Accused Sahil erased Nikki Yadav's data, chats; Crime Branch examining CCTV footage to identify routes taken on incident night

The accused knew that his and Nikki Yadav's chat was big evi...

2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar

2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar

According to the police, an armed man with a covered face en...


Cities

View All

2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar

2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar

BSF seizes old hand grenade, 15 bullets near international border in Amritsar

Update Aadhaar cards issued 10 years ago, says UIDAI official

Man found hanging, kin allege foul play

Gang of robbers busted, 5 land in police net

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Parking goes for toss in Chandigarh sans attendants

Parking goes for toss in Chandigarh sans attendants

Morcha protest stone’s throw away, testing times for pupils of 2 schools

Chandigarh Health Department gets encroached GMSH-16 passage cleared

Himachal Pradesh teen gives new lease of life to 2 at PGI

Technology push: 28 startups get STPI backing

BJP’s Kausar Jahan wrests Delhi Haj Committee chairperson’s post from AAP

BJP’s Kausar Jahan wrests Delhi Haj Committee chairperson’s post from AAP

Delhi murder: Accused Sahil erased Nikki Yadav's data, chats; Crime Branch examining CCTV footage to identify routes taken on incident night

Before killing live-in partner, Delhi man danced with friends at his engagement party

Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Delhiites after exit from top 10 polluted cities' list

Will look into rehab of residents rendered homeless: SC on Sarai Kale Khan demolition

Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab’s Phillaur

Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab's Phillaur

MC likely to cancel Wariana biomining pact with pvt firm

CM Mann to unveil statue of Brig Chandpuri tomorrow

CM Mann’s visit brings Hoshiarpur to a halt

Ahead of LS bypoll, Union Minister meets sarpanchces, discusses Central schemes

26 villages declared ‘drug-free’ in dist

26 villages declared ‘drug-free’ in dist

Work on rehabilitating storm water drains may start soon

Traffic jams near bus stand, Samrala Chowk a headache

Cops crack down on underage driving

Gang of snatchers busted, 2 nabbed with 22 mobiles

Illegal buildings mushroom in Patiala, Punjab CM orders Vigilance Bureau probe

Illegal buildings mushroom in Patiala, Punjab CM orders Vigilance Bureau probe

Notices soon to biz units over lack of fire safety equipment

International meet on 150th birth anniversary of Bhai Vir Singh

Tickling the funny bone