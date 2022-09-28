 Cabinet okays Rs 10,000 crore for redeveloping New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai’s CSMT railway stations : The Tribune India

Cabinet okays Rs 10,000 crore for redeveloping New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai’s CSMT railway stations

As many as 199 stations with a footfall of 50 lakh per day are planned to be redeveloped in the first phase

Cabinet okays Rs 10,000 crore for redeveloping New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai’s CSMT railway stations

An illustration shows how the New Delhi Railway Station will look after its re-development. PTI

PTI

New Delhi, September 28

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Rs 10,000 crore for the redevelopment of the New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway stations, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said Wednesday.

Briefing the media, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said all redevelopment of stations will be done in the engineering-procurement-construction (EPC) model and not on PPP mode to ensure that there is no additional burden on passengers.

“Railways caters to middle class and lower middle class so any extra burden on passengers is not good. So, it has been decided to invest budget money in the Railways and take it up with investment from government. It is a conscious decision to redevelop all these stations in the EPC mode,” he said.

He said the design of these stations will be in tune with the cityscape so that it becomes an integral part of the city.

As many as 199 stations with a footfall of 50 lakh per day are planned to be redeveloped in the first phase, he said.

While the tender for 47 stations are out, work is underway at 32 stations, Vaishnaw, adding that the target is to complete the redevelopment of New Delhi station in three-and-a-half years.

The other two railway stations will be redeveloped in two-and-half years, he said.

“Tender for the re-development of NDLS, CSMT and Ahmedabad railway stations will be issued in the next 10 days. The total cost of the re-development of 199 stations including these three major stations is Rs 60,000 crores,” Vaishnaw said.

The railway minister said the design will include a spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities at one place along with spaces for retail, cafeterias, and recreational facilities.

The stations in these cities will be connected on both sides of railway tracks. Facilities like food court, waiting lounge, playing area for children and a place to sell local products will be made available, Vaishnaw added.

“New Delhi railway station will integrate train services with buses, auto and metro rail services. Ahmedabad railway station redesign is inspired by Modera’s Sun temple. CSMT’s heritage building won’t be touched but buildings nearby will be re-developed,” Vaishnaw said.

To make the stations comfortable, there will be proper illumination, way finding/signages, acoustics, lifts/escalators/travelators. Masterplans have been prepared for smooth movement of traffic with adequate parking facilities, a statement from the ministry said.

There will be integration with other modes of transportation like metro, bus and other modes of transport, the statement said.

Green building techniques will be used, with solar energy, water conservation and recycling and improved tree cover, it added.

Vaishnaw also said special care will be taken to provide Divyang-friendly facilities and that the stations will be developed on the concept of intelligent building.

There will be segregation of arrival/departures, clutter-free platforms, improved surfaces, fully covered platforms. The stations will be safe with installation of CCTV and access control. Once completed, these will be iconic station buildings, he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

'I'm in Canada, available 24X7 on phone': Channi retorts after Bhagwant Mann taunts Congress in Assembly on 'missing' Punjab ex-CM

2
Punjab

AAP puts Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari on notice over 'extortion' clip

3
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone feeling better after being rushed to hospital

4
Himachal

Setback to Congress: Himachal working president Harsh Mahajan joins BJP

5
Punjab

Bhagat Singh's 115th birth anniversary today; stage set for celebrations at Khatkar Kalan

6
Nation

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan appointed Chief of Defence Staff

7
Nation

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years for alleged terror activities

8
Himachal

Congress to repeat all MLAs in Himachal Pradesh, no '1 family, 1 ticket'

9
Punjab

Spell out stand on Rajoana’s mercy plea by Thursday, Supreme Court tells Centre

10
Diaspora

Jaishankar raises visa delay issues with US; Blinken says he plans to address it

Don't Miss

View All
Nandita adjudged best lady chef in country
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Students protest shortage of teachers
Haryana

Peon teaches English at govt school in Rohtak

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab
Chandigarh

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Top News

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan appointed Chief of Defence Staff

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan appointed Chief of Defence Staff

In a career spanning nearly 40 years, Lt Gen Chauhan had hel...

Unexploded bombs, landmines in Punjab, Gujarat: Canadian travel advisory

Unexploded bombs, landmines in Punjab, Gujarat: Canadian travel advisory

Issued days after MEA warns of hate crimes, sectarian violen...

Senior advovate R Venkataramani appointed new Attorney General of India

Senior advocate R Venkataramani appointed new Attorney General

He will replace KK Venugopal whose extended term is ending o...

Government extends free ration scheme by 3 months

Centre extends free ration scheme keeping in mind upcoming polls, festive season

The scheme to cost additional Rs 44,762 crore

Ashok Gehlot keeps all guessing, says will solve ‘family matters’, internal discipline party strength

Ashok Gehlot keeps all guessing, says will solve ‘family matters’, internal discipline party strength

Rajasthan CM to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thur...


Cities

View All

Christian community blocks GT road in Amritsar

Christian community blocks GT road in Amritsar

Lakhimpur incident: Farmers to block trains on October 3

Tarn Taran: PWD contractual staff up in arms

Amritsar IED case: PSPCL contractual employee held; had arranged logistics, shelter to key accused Yuvraj

Book violators, MTP wing officials for road damage, says Amritsar civic body

14 addicts escape from rehab centre

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

In a first for PGI, simultaneous kidney-pancreas transplant recipient delivers healthy baby

In a first for PGI Chandigarh, simultaneous kidney-pancreas transplant recipient delivers a healthy baby

Chandigarh international airport renamed after Bhagat Singh

Eyeing revenue, Chandigarh Housing Board to lease out old building

No lane for parking, oblivious visitors made to pay hefty penalty at Chandigarh Railway Station

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Delhi Waqf Board irregularities: Court grants bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

Delhi Waqf Board irregularities: Court grants bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

Shrikant Tyagi case: Noida society surveyed for encroachment after protest by Tyagi community

ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy PMLA case

Daily hearing in Centre-Delhi Govt case from Nov 9

Arvind Kejriwal hits out at Centre over arrest of Vijay Nair; says Manish Sisodia's arrest likely next week

Punjab cane growers calls off protest after Minister assures early fulfillment of their demands

Punjab cane growers calls off protest after Minister assures early fulfillment of their demands

Demands not met, Jalandhar sanitation workers stay away from work

Shahkot lad gets NSS award for ‘selfless’ social service

Wheelchair-bound 85-yr-old Jalandhar woman unable to get pension

Jalandhar: PO arrested with 20 gm of heroin

Man mediates in scuffle, beaten to death by three

Samrala: Man mediates in scuffle, beaten to death by three

Ludhiana MC issues work order to contractor for constructing road by using plastic waste

Two nabbed with 1.57-kg heroin

7 mobile phones seized from Ludhiana jail

Sidhwan Bet BDPO, block samiti chairman nabbed

Dengue continues to sting Patiala residents, 7 more taken ill

Dengue continues to sting Patiala residents, 7 more taken ill

Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University offers govt schoolteachers 100% fee exemption for all programmes

Four gangsters involved in sarpanch’s murder in Patiala arrested