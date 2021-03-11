Calcutta University ranks first among Central and state varsities

PTI

Kolkata, April 28

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed happiness over Calcutta University ranking first among all the Central and state-aided public universities in the country in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2022.

She shared the news of CU being ranked 14th globally in the ‘Decent Work and Economic Growth’ sub-category and congratulated the authorities, faculty and students of the 165-year-old university for the feat.

“Glad to learn that Calcutta University has been ranked 1st in India among all central and state aided public universities and institutes by Times Higher Education Impact Ranking 2022,” Banerjee tweeted.

“In sub-category ‘Decent Work and Economic Growth’, CU has been awarded Global Rank 14 th. Congratulations to CU authorities, faculties, researchers, students,” she added.

The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings assess a university’s impact on society through its contributions toward the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

At least 64 universities from the country featured in the rankings making India the fourth best-represented country.

As many as eight universities from India made it into the top 300 list globally.