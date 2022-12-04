Campaign din ends, bypolls across five states tomorrow

Tribune News Service

New Delhi/Lucknow, Dec 3

Campaigning concluded on Saturday evening for the December 5 bypoll to six Assembly constituencies in five states and the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat where Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family is locked in a high-voltage contest with the BJP.

The campaign din also ended at Rampur and Khatauli (UP), Padampur (Odisha), Sardarshahar (Rajasthan), Kurhani (Bihar) and Bhanupratappur (Chhattisgarh) Assembly seats. A riveting contest is being witnessed in the Mainpuri seat, where the byelection was necessitated after the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav in October, and the Rampur Sadar seat, which fell vacant due to the disqualification of senior SP leader Azam Khan.

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav is the SP candidate in Mainpuri while the BJP has fielded Raghuraj Shakya, a former confidant of Mulayam’s brother Shivpal Singh Yadav. /PTI