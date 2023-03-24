Can apply for job while on tourist visa in US

PTI

Washington, March 23

An individual travelling to the US on a business or tourist visa — B-1, B-2 — can apply for new jobs and even appear in interviews, a federal agency said on Wednesday, but asked prospective employees to ensure the applicants have changed their visa status before starting the new role.

In a note and a series of tweets, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said when non-immigrant workers are laid off, they may not be aware of their options and may, in some instances, wrongly assume that they have no option but to leave the country within 60 days.