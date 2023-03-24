Can apply for job while on tourist visa in US

Washington, March 23
An individual travelling to the US on a business or tourist visa — B-1, B-2 — can apply for new jobs and even appear in interviews, a federal agency said on Wednesday, but asked prospective employees to ensure the applicants have changed their visa status before starting the new role.
In a note and a series of tweets, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said when non-immigrant workers are laid off, they may not be aware of their options and may, in some instances, wrongly assume that they have no option but to leave the country within 60 days.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul gets 2-yr jail for 'Modi surname' remark, Congress to contest verdict
Defamation case over ‘how come all thieves have Modi surname...
No debate, LS passes Budget in 12 minutes
3rd all-party meeting by Dhankhar inconclusive
General comment, not defamation: Congress
To question Surat court’s jurisdiction, claims sentencing wa...