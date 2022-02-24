Can resolve cattle issue: Congress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 23

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said the Congress could solve Uttar Pradesh’s stray animal menace by implementing a model already delivering in Chhattisgarh.

Addressing a rally at Amethi today, the AICC general secretary in-charge of UP said the Congress, if elected in UP, would replicate the Chhattisgarh model of buying cow dung to deal with the menace of stray cattle.

She said PM Narendra Modi, who recently pledged a new policy to address the problem, was “copying the Congress suggestion”.

“The Chhattisgarh Government started buying cow dung from people for Rs 2 a kg. First people used to make fun of the scheme, but then people started taking care of stray animals and selling cow dung to the government. This generated a cycle of income for various groups,” Vadra said. She said the Congress would initiate a similar scheme in UP, if voted. —