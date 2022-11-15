Can restrictions be imposed on public functionary's right to freedom of speech and expression? Supreme Court reserves order

New Delhi, November 15
The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its order on whether restrictions can be imposed on a public functionary's right to freedom of speech and expression.
A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice SA Nazeer heard the arguments of Attorney General R Venkataramani, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and lawyers from other parties.
The bench comprised Justices BR Gavai, AS Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian and BV Nagarathna.
"How can we frame a code of conduct for legislators? We would be encroaching into the powers of the legislature and the executive," Justice Gavai observed.
The attorney general submitted before the bench that any additions or modifications of restrictions to a fundamental right have to come from Parliament as a matter of Constitutional principle.
Mehta said the issue is more of an academic question -- of whether a writ can be filed citing Article 21 for action against a particular statement.
A three-judge bench on October 5, 2017 referred the matter to the Constitution bench to adjudicate various issues, including whether a public functionary or a minister can claim freedom of speech while expressing views on sensitive matters.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Shraddha wanted to leave Aaftab, she feared he would kill her' friends narrate their side of story
Delhi Police scanning killer's social profile
Aaftab had sex with several women while live-in partner Shraddha's body lay in refrigerator
To avoid suspicion, Poonawala stayed active on victim's soci...
Man's body found stuffed in suitcase at Jalandhar railway station
Was lying outside the railway station since Monday night
Punjab Police conduct cordon-and-search operation across state; aimed to instil sense of security among people
Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav led the operation in...