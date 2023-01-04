Can thwart any challenge to protect territory, says Rajnath Singh in Arunachal

New Delhi, January 3
India does not believe in war but has every capability to face any challenge and protect its territory, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.
He dedicated to the nation 28 infrastructure projects of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) worth Rs 724 crore at an event organised at the Siyom bridge on the Along-Yingkiong road in Arunachal Pradesh.
In all, 22 bridges, including Siyom bridge, three roads and three other projects have been inaugurated. Eight of these projects are in Ladakh, five in Arunachal Pradesh, four in Jammu and Kashmir, three each in Sikkim, Punjab and Uttarakhand and two in Rajasthan.
In addition, three telemedicine nodes — two in Ladakh and one in Mizoram — were inaugurated.
Rajnath described the projects as a testament to the concerted efforts of the government and the BRO towards the development of border areas in order to enhance the operational preparedness of the armed forces and ensure socio-economic development of the far-flung regions. He asserted that it was the top priority of the government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to connect the border areas and ensure their development.
“Recently, our forces effectively countered the adversary in the northern sector and dealt with the situation with bravery and promptness. This was made possible due to adequate infrastructural development in the region,” said the Defence Minister.
