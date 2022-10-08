Canada eases work norms for students

New Delhi: Canada has allowed international students to work for over 20 hours a week off-campus while the classes are in session. This is a temporary measure from November 15 to December 31, 2023. TNS

Congress leader grilled in National Herald case

New Delhi: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and his MP-brother, DK Suresh, on Friday appeared before the ED and recorded their statement in connection with the National Herald case. They were questioned for more than four hours. TNS

Mob barges into madrasa, 4 arrested

Bidar: The Karnataka police on Friday arrested four persons in connection with the incident of Hindu activists barging inside a 15th-century madrasa in Bidar and performing puja. IANS