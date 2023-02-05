 Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly to visit India from February 6 : The Tribune India

Will meet with her Indian counterpart S Jaishankar to advance Canada's engagement with India under the Indo-Pacific Strategy

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly. ANI Photo



ANI

Ottawa, February 5

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly on Saturday (local time) announced that she will embark on her first official trip to India from February 6 to 7 to deepen bilateral ties and foster stronger partnerships, according to Government of Canada press release.

"As I depart for my first official trip to India, I'm looking forward to strengthen our relationship, putting our Indo-Pacific Strategy into action," tweeted Joly.

She will build on the two countries' shared tradition of democracy and pluralism, a common commitment to a rules-based international system and multilateralism, and mutual interest in expanding our commercial relationship and strengthening our extensive and growing people-to-people connections, added the release.

In Delhi, Minister Joly will meet with her Indian counterpart S Jaishankar to advance Canada's engagement with India under the Indo-Pacific Strategy, and create opportunities for growth and prosperity for the two countries.

Both ministers will identify areas where Canadian and Indian interests converge and where the two countries could further collaborate on global and regional issues, especially as India holds the presidency of the G20 this year, added the release.

Minister Joly will also engage with key stakeholders in India's business and civil society communities regarding Canada's robust agenda with India under the Indo-Pacific Strategy.

She will seek to generate momentum for a stronger, more open, and more prosperous partnership between Canada and the Indo-Pacific region that firmly supports regional peace, stability, and the rules-based international order said the release.

"Simply put: the rise of the Indo-Pacific can create extraordinary local benefits, as well as opportunities for prosperity, economic growth and better-paying jobs across Canada. From Cleantech to critical minerals and education programs, there is a demand in India for what Canadians make, and grow, and the services we provide. I look forward to my first official visit to India in order to strengthen our engagement, which is paramount to our Indo-Pacific Strategy," said Joly.

Prior to this visit, Minister Joly had held two bilateral meetings and two calls with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Canada and India have deep ties built on shared democratic values and a long-standing friendship. The wide-ranging bilateral cooperation between Canada and India spans the fields of science and technology, finance, education, defence and security.

The deep people-to-people connections between Canada and India are at the heart of our relationship. There are 1.8 million Canadians of Indian origin in Canada, and India is the primary source of new immigrants to Canada, the release said.

In 2021, India was Canada's 13th-largest merchandise trade partner, and the relationship has been steadily growing.

Two-way foreign direct investment between Canada and India amounted to USD 4.6 billion, with Canadian direct investment in India standing at USD 2.9 billion.

In addition, Canadian portfolio and institutional investment into India reached USD 70 billion, added the release.  

