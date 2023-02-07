Canadian minister Joly in India, trade pact on agenda

New Delhi, February 6
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held wide-ranging talks with his visiting Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly, focusing on boosting cooperation in a range of areas, including trade, security and mobility of students.
In their strategic dialogue, the two sides also looked forward to the proposed Early Progress Trade Agreement (EPTA), according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
Joly and Jaishankar sought to identify common areas of interest and domains where they could collaborate further.
The MEA said it was a “meaningful” dialogue in which both sides “strengthened their commitment to deepen bilateral ties”.
