Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala

New Delhi, September 1
Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala, an ovarian cancer survivor, on Thursday said there was life beyond the debilitating disease although the first reaction it invoked was “death.”
“I have been cancer free for ten years,” Koirala told a gathering of experts at the launch of India’s first indigenous cervical cancer vaccine.
Noting that she knew all about the ordeal a cancer patient goes through, the actor said cancer was not a death sentence and treatments were now available.
“Today is a great day for women in India and worldwide. When I was diagnosed with this dreaded disease the only thing that came to our mind was death. We had no clue there was life beyond cancer. I followed through with available treatments and managed to pull out of all the ordeals. I have been cancer free for ten years and I am leading a normal life,” she said, adding that it was important to value preventive health to stay fit.
“Cancer is not a death sentence. There are treatments available and there is life beyond cancer. Knowing that there is a vaccine for cervical cancer is a huge relief,” she said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sri Murugha Mutt pontiff arrested for sexually assaulting 2 minor girls in Karnataka
FIR under POCSO Act has been registered against pontiff of i...
Video of AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur being slapped by husband goes viral; women panel to take suo moto notice
Questions raised over the timing of the release of July 10 v...
Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA
‘Up to police to make fool-proof case for extradition of the...
SC seeks details of FIRs filed against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
‘He (Bishnoi) is supposed to face the consequences if he has...
First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too
MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...