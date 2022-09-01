Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 1

Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala, an ovarian cancer survivor, on Thursday said there was life beyond the debilitating disease although the first reaction it invoked was “death.”

“I have been cancer free for ten years,” Koirala told a gathering of experts at the launch of India’s first indigenous cervical cancer vaccine.

Noting that she knew all about the ordeal a cancer patient goes through, the actor said cancer was not a death sentence and treatments were now available.

“Today is a great day for women in India and worldwide. When I was diagnosed with this dreaded disease the only thing that came to our mind was death. We had no clue there was life beyond cancer. I followed through with available treatments and managed to pull out of all the ordeals. I have been cancer free for ten years and I am leading a normal life,” she said, adding that it was important to value preventive health to stay fit.

“Cancer is not a death sentence. There are treatments available and there is life beyond cancer. Knowing that there is a vaccine for cervical cancer is a huge relief,” she said.

