Can't avoid Lakshadweep posting, officers warned

PTI

New Delhi, May 22

The Union Home Ministry has warned of disciplinary action “without any further reference” against six DANICS officers, working with the Delhi Government, if they fail to join the Lakshadweep Administration “immediately”.

The fresh order came on May 20, immediately after the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) bench headed by chairperson Manjula Das ruled that there was “no merit” in the applications of the six DANICS officers challenging the decision of the ministry to transfer them to Lakshadweep.

The officers — Sandeep Kumar Mishra, Sravan Bagaria, Shailendra Singh Parihar, Singare Ramchandra Mahadev, Nitin Kumar Jindal and Rakesh Kumar — have been asked to immediately report to the UT administration. They were initially served the transfer order in November last year, after which the officers moved the CAT.

They were again served with a reminder in February to join their new posting. but that too was ignored as the matter was pending before the CAT.