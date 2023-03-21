 Can't confirm: US on providing real-time intelligence to India to tackle China last year : The Tribune India

Can't confirm: US on providing real-time intelligence to India to tackle China last year

Pentagon provided real-time intelligence to Indian Army on India-China 2022 border clash

Can't confirm: US on providing real-time intelligence to India to tackle China last year

Photo for representation only.



ANI

Washington, March 21

US refused to confirm a news report citing that the US provided crucial intelligence to the Indian military last year that helped it successfully tackle the Chinese at the border.

Taking to the podium during the daily press briefing, National Security Council coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House, John Kirby did not deny nor confirmed the story and said, "No, I can't confirm that," when pressed about the news report.

According to the US News and World Report, the US government for the first time provided real-time details to its Indian counterparts of the Chinese positions and force strength in advance of incursions by the PLA in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang Sector.

On December 9, 2022, hundreds of Indian and Chinese forces clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The source-based story that was published earlier stated that India was able to repel a Chinese military incursion in contested border territory late last year due to unprecedented intelligence-sharing with the US military.

The report further added that the information shared by the Pentagon included actionable satellite imagery and was more detailed and delivered more quickly than anything the US had previously shared with the Indian military.

During the 2022 border clash, neither side used firearms, and no deaths were reported, but both Indian and Chinese forces sustained injuries.

"They were waiting. And that's because the U.S. had given India everything to be fully prepared for this," the source told US News. "It demonstrates a test case of the success of how the two militaries are now cooperating and sharing intelligence." In the wake of those 2020 clashes, India and China held 17 rounds of military talks -- but have been unable to reach terms for disengagement across key areas of the disputed border.

The source quoted in the report seemed familiar with the assessment and asserted that the US government in the weeks before the encounter was fully cognizant that China was carrying out test exercises in the region.

"This will definitely rattle the Chinese because they will have not experienced this before, and they perhaps had a sense of superiority that they were able to do this with different skirmishes in the past," the source says. "This time they did not hold the advantage like they did before." After the 2022 incident, Chinese and Indian military commanders met again to defuse any risk of further escalation. In a parliamentary briefing, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh claimed the incident began when Chinese troops crossed the LAC in the Tawang sector to "unilaterally change the status quo." Chinese sources disputed that characterization of events, but claimed the situation on the border was "under control." Recently, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in its Annual Report 2021-22, said that continued unilateral attempts by China to change the Line of Actual Control (LAC) status quo have impacted India-China bilateral relationship.

According to the MEA report, China has since April-May 2020, undertaken several attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo along the LAC in Western Sector, which seriously disturbed the peace and tranquillity along the LAC.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab extends suspension of mobile internet services till Tuesday noon

2
Punjab

Punjab Police invoke NSA against five Amritpal associates, flag a possible 'ISI angle'

3
Nation

India calls in US Charge d'Affaires after pro-Khalistani mob storms San Francisco mission

4
Punjab

21-year-old Sikh student assaulted in Canada, turban ripped off

5
Punjab

Amritpal escapes minutes before police nab his driver

6
Punjab

PM's security breach in Ferozepur: Then DGP Sidharth Chattopadhyaya, two other IPS officers face major penalty

7
Punjab

Home ministry asks BSF to be on high alert in view of possible attempt by Amritpal to escape

8
Punjab Police Crackdown on Waris punjab de

Amritpal Singh's journey: From polytechnic dropout, truck driver in Dubai to pro-Khalistan activist

9
Punjab

Know about criminal cases that led to crackdown on Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh

10
Punjab

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Don't Miss

View All
Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon
Punjab

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Top News

Amritpal Singh's uncle flown to Dibrugarh jail in Assam as search for 'Waris Punjab De' enters Day 4

Amritpal Singh's uncle flown to Dibrugarh jail in Assam as search for 'Waris Punjab De' chief enters day 4

A cavalcade of seven security vehicles took Harjit Singh fro...

Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Mobile internet services in the remaining areas of the state...

Pro-Khalistan protesters attempted to set on fire India's consulate in San Francisco

Pro-Khalistan protesters tried to set on fire India's consulate in San Francisco

2 bearded men wearing a cap poured flammable material at the...

San Francisco Police urged to take immediate action against those responsible for Indian consulate vandalism

San Francisco Police urged to take immediate action against those responsible for Indian consulate vandalism

Indian-Americans express outrage at the incidents of vandali...

Can't confirm: US on providing real-time intelligence to India to tackle China last year

Can't confirm: US on providing real-time intelligence to India to tackle China last year

Pentagon provided real-time intelligence to Indian Army on I...


Cities

View All

Rain flattens wheat crop

Rain flattens wheat crop

Road rage: Several booked in attempt to murder, firing case

L20 calls for plugging gender gap, portability of social security

Net ban inconveniences people

Need to tap potential of BRTS service

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Internet shutdown takes toll on biz, residents’ routine in Mohali district

Chandigarh: ‘0008’ fetches Rs 25.43 lakh, second highest bid

2 youths arrested for duping private bank of Rs 18.92 lakh in Chandigarh

Protesting sympathisers of Amritpal Singh pitch tents at Mohali's Sohana chowk

Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi; urges Centre to approve Delhi budget; says it is first time that budget of any state has been stopped

Please don't stop Delhi budget, Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi

Delhi Economic Survey: Govt’s tax collection increases 36%, per capita income rises 14.18%

Delhi Budget put off, Kejriwal blames MHA

No proposal by Haryana for Metro extension, says ministry

Ensure 100% sterilisation of stray dogs: CM to MCD

Ahead of poll, Jalandhar district gets Rs 95-crore grant from state

Ahead of poll, Jalandhar district gets Rs 95-crore grant from state

Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjit took shelter at Uddowal village

Officials pulled up for not sending pension files to PSPCL headquarters

Flag marches continue in Jalandhar

Administration convenes peace panel meeting in Nawanshahr

Patiala MC chargesheets 2 building inspectors

Patiala MC chargesheets 2 building inspectors

Rain batters region, leaves Patiala roads waterlogged

Punjabi University employees, students continue protest over grants in Patiala

TIET, Patiala, launches e-library portal

‘Publication of research papers rigorous process’

Khanna police nab another member of Kang gang

Khanna police nab another member of Kang gang

Man held with heroin

Four supporters of Waris Punjab De chief arrested

Waste accumulation reduced at hydel plant post drive: Officials

223 full-grown trees to face axe for rly station upgrade