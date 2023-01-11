Can't deny services if physical verification of Aadhaar pending

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 10

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has asked Offline Verification Seeking Entities (OVSEs) to ensure that no services are denied to any resident for refusing to or being unable to undergo physical verification of Aadhaar, provided the resident is able to identify himself/herself through other viable alternatives.

“It has been underlined that OVSEs need to provide residents viable alternative means of identification in addition to Aadhaar for rendering service,” the UIDAI said. These are part of a set of guidelines to OVSEs with several usage hygiene protocols, stronger safety mechanisms at user level and ways to enhance residents’ trust while using Aadhaar voluntarily.

The entities have been told to perform verification of Aadhaar after explicit consent of an Aadhaar holder. Also, entities must maintain the log or record of the explicit consent received from residents for any future audit by the UIDAI or any other legal agency.

The authority has also asked OVSEs to verify Aadhaar via the QR code present on all four forms of Aadhaar (Aadhaar letter, e-Aadhaar, m-Aadhaar and Aadhaar PVC card) instead of accepting Aadhaar in physical or electronic form as an ID proof.