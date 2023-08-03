Manipur issue: Can’t direct PM to be present in House, says Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 2

As the Lok Sabha today remained paralysed over the Manipur issue, in Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar made it categorically clear that he cannot issue a directive to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come to the House as opposition leaders pressed for a statement by him on the issue of violence in the northeastern state.

Speaker may not come to LS until MPs ‘behave’ Not happy with the disruptions in the Lok Sabha since the monsoon session began, Speaker Om Birla has decided not to come to the House till members behave in accordance with the dignity of the House, sources said.

Clearing the air over the discussion under Rule 176, Dhankhar assured the members that time would not be a constraint and every member of the House “will be given adequate time” to express themselves on the Manipur issue. However, opposition leaders, who have been demanding a discussion on Manipur under Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha, did not agree to the Chairman’s assertion and later staged a walkout in protest. Rule 267 allows for suspension of the listed business for the day to discuss an issue suggested by a member.

Earlier, Dhankhar said he had received 58 notices under Rule 267 demanding a discussion on the unrest in Manipur. But he did not accept the notices saying they were not in order. Amid sloganeering by opposition members, Dhankhar gave the floor to Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to speak.

Kharge said he has given eight points in his notice underlining why the discussion on the Manipur issue should be held under Rule 267 and the Prime Minister should make a statement in the House. Declining the Opposition demand, Dhankhar said, “I had in categorical terms indicated very firmly on a proper constitutional premise and precedent that from this Chair I will be violating my oath if I impart a directive for the presence of the Prime Minister. That has never been done.”

#Jagdeep Dhankhar #Lok Sabha #Manipur #Narendra Modi #Rajya Sabha