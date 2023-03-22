Can’t fight with Centre: CM amid MHA ‘interference’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 21

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to let him run the Delhi Government and expressed his party’s desire to work in tandem with the Union Government.

Kejriwal said he couldn’t fight with the Modi government, and (therefore) sought PM’s cooperation after the AAP government failed to present the Budget in the Assembly on Tuesday.

“Fighting serves no purpose. We don’t want to fight with you (Union Government). You wanted me to bow down, and I am ready to bow down. I am ready to touch your feet,” said Kejriwal in the Assembly, alleging that the Centre was merely satisfying its ego by regularly disrupting the state government’s functioning.

Kejriwal said the Delhi Government would have recorded 10 times more growth had there been no tussle (with the Centre).

The Delhi’s Budget has become the latest flashpoint between the AAP government and the Centre.

The presentation of the 2023-24 Budget, which was scheduled for Tuesday, was put on hold by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as it sought a clarification from the government on its allocations under different heads.