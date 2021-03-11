Can't invoke Art 19 against Meta, HC told

New Delhi, May 5
Social media company Meta Platforms, Inc — the parent organisation of popular platforms Instagram and Facebook — has told the Delhi High Court that the rights under Article 19 (free speech) of the Constitution cannot be invoked against it by a user and that it is a private entity which does not discharge a public function
“Petitioner’s attempt to assert Article 19 rights against Meta, a private entity, is improper, contrary to law, and ought to be denied... Meta is not discharging a public function that would make it amenable to this Hon’ble Court’s writ jurisdiction under Article 226,” Meta submitted in an affidavit.
The affidavit has been filed in response to petitions challenging an alleged disabling, suspension and deletion on accounts by various social media platforms.
