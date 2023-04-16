CAPF exam now in 13 regional languages

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 15

In a major decision, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved the conduct of constable (general duty) examination for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in 13 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English. In a statement, the MHA said the historic decision was taken at the initiative of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to give impetus to the participation of local youths in the CAPF and encourage regional languages.

Hailing the decision, PM Narendra Modi tweeted, “A path-breaking decision, which will give wings to the aspirations of our youth. This is part of our efforts to ensure language is not seen as a barrier in fulfilling one’s dreams.”

The CAPFs are the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the National Security Guard (NSG). In addition to Hindi and English, the question paper will be set in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri and Konkani.