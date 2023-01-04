Capt Shiva Chouhan first woman officer to be deployed at Siachen Glacier

New Delhi, January 3
Capt Shiva Chouhan has become the first woman officer of the Indian Army to get operationally deployed at Siachen Glacier, the world’s highest battlefield.
To lead Sappers team
- An Engineer Officer from Bengal Sappers, she is posted at “Kumar Post” at an altitude of 15,632 feet
- The Sappers team led by her will be in charge of numerous combat engineering tasks
Hailing from Rajasthan, Captain Chouhan is an Engineer Officer from the Bengal Sappers. She is posted at the “Kumar Post” at an altitude of 15,632 feet where night temperatures are close to -25°C. The Kumar Post on Siachen Glacier is named after Col Narendra (Bull) Kumar, the noted Army mountaineer who led the first expedition to Siachen before India launched Operation Meghdoot in April 1984 to capture the glacier.
Captain Chouhan was deployed yesterday to the Siachen Glacier, having reached there after an arduous climb. The Sappers team led by her will be in charge of numerous combat engineering tasks. It will be deployed at the post for three months. Before the new posting, Captain Chouhan underwent a month’s arduous training at Siachen Battle School along with other Army personnel. The officer was put through rigorous training in endurance strength, ice wall climbing, avalanche and crevasse rescue and survival drills.
She has done her schooling from Udaipur and holds a Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Udaipur. She lost her father at a young age of 11 years. Her mother, a housewife, took care of her studies. Since her childhood, she was motivated to join the Armed Forces and showcased unparalleled zeal during training at Officers Training Academy, Chennai. She was commissioned into the Engineer Regiment in May 2021.
Displaying grit and determination, she successfully led a cycling expedition from Siachen War Memorial to Kargil War Memorial in July 2022, covering a distance of 508 km.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann
‘More than 78 per cent of 150 blocks in Punjab are in extrem...
President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters
Bill seeks to make any violation of prohibitory orders issue...
Government approves Rs 19,744 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission; envisages Rs 8 lakh-crore investment
The Mission will facilitate demand creation, production, uti...
Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region
Intelligence inputs indicate possible fresh attacks on civil...
Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them
Incident an example of extreme brutality, says Delhi Deputy ...