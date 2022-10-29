Case against 20 unknown people for making video of blood-soaked girl

PTI

Kannauj, October 29

Police on Saturday registered a case against 20 unknown people for recording videos on their mobile phones instead of helping a 12-year-old girl who was found soaked in blood and writhing in pain at a government guest house here.

Gursahaiganj SHO Rajkumar Singh said due to the video, the identity of the minor girl became public, as a result, a case has been registered under the POCSO Act and IT Act.

According to police, when police outpost in-charge Manoj Pandey reached the spot on October 23 and saw the blood-soaked girl, he asked people gathered there to stop making videos but they continued with it.

In the video, a policeman is seen carrying the injured girl to an autorickshaw to take her to the hospital while bystanders keep recording videos on their mobile phones.

Police said efforts are on to identify those who were making the video.

The girl is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kanpur. She is opening her eyes but is not saying anything. Owing to serious injuries on her head, there are several stitches and injuries on her body as well.

Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh said he had spoken to the doctors and she will recover soon.

Police are yet to arrest the accused, Ramji Verma, a resident of Farrukhabad, who had allegedly raped the girl.

On a complaint by the girl’s uncle, a case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 376 (rape) and 307 (attempt to murder) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act.

The girl had gone out to buy a piggy bank on Sunday but did not return home, prompting her family members to launch a search for her. In the CCTV footage of the guest house, the minor was seen talking to a youth, according to police.