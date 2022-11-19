Case filed against Rahul Gandhi over VD Savarkar remarks

Thane, November 18

The police have registered a case of defamation against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged derogatory remarks against freedom fighter VD Savarkar. The FIR was registered under Sections 500 (defamation) and 501 (printing or engraving matter knowing it to be defamatory) of the IPC at the Thane Nagar police station, an official said.

“Complainant Vandana Dongre, a functionary of the Shiv Sena faction led by CM Eknath Shinde, alleged Rahul hurt the sentiments of citizens through his derogatory statements against Savarkar,” the official said.

Rahul whose “Bharat Jodo Yatra” is currently passing through Maharashtra on Thursday claimed Savarkar helped the British rulers and wrote a mercy petition to them out of fear, thereby betraying Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru and other leaders.

Two days prior to that, Rahul, at a rally in Washim district, called Savarkar a symbol of the BJP and the RSS. The BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, the faction led by Shinde, have criticised Rahul. Uddhav Thackeray, whose Sena faction is in alliance with the Congress, also disapproved of his statements. Ranjit Savarkar, the late Hindutva ideologue’s grandson, also lodged a complaint at the Shivaji Park police station in Mumbai against Rahul for “insulting” his grandfather. — PTI

