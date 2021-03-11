Case registered against woman for 'trying to extort money' from Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde

PTI

Mumbai, April 21

An FIR has been registered here against a woman for allegedly trying to extort Rs 5 crore from Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, an official said on Thursday.

After the FIR was registered at Malabar Hill police station, the case was transferred to the crime branch of Mumbai Police for further investigation, he added.

According to the complaint, Social Justice Minister Munde, an NCP leader, knows the woman.

She allegedly called him from international mobile numbers in February and March this year and demanded a shop and expensive mobile phone, threatening to defame him on social media if he did not accept her demands, the police official said.

No arrest has been made in the case, he added.