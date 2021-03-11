Case registered against woman for 'trying to extort money' from Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde

Mumbai, April 21
An FIR has been registered here against a woman for allegedly trying to extort Rs 5 crore from Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, an official said on Thursday.
After the FIR was registered at Malabar Hill police station, the case was transferred to the crime branch of Mumbai Police for further investigation, he added.
According to the complaint, Social Justice Minister Munde, an NCP leader, knows the woman.
She allegedly called him from international mobile numbers in February and March this year and demanded a shop and expensive mobile phone, threatening to defame him on social media if he did not accept her demands, the police official said.
No arrest has been made in the case, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report
Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered