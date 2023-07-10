 Cash transfer scheme launched in Karnataka in lieu of ‘Anna Bhagya’ : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Cash transfer scheme launched in Karnataka in lieu of ‘Anna Bhagya’

Cash transfer scheme launched in Karnataka in lieu of ‘Anna Bhagya’

Modi government has played ‘petty and vindictive politics’ on food security for the poor in Karnataka, says Congress general secretary, Jairam Ramesh

Cash transfer scheme launched in Karnataka in lieu of ‘Anna Bhagya’

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 10

The Congress party on Monday announced launching a cash transfer scheme in Karnataka to substitute the “Anna Bhagya Guarantee” of the state government.

Under “Anna Bhagta”, 10 kg of rice free of cost was to be provided to all families in Karnataka who are below the poverty line.

The Congress alleged petty politics played by the Narendra Modi-led government has forced the party to shelve the scheme for the time being.

Congress general secretary, Jairam Ramesh, said the Modi government has played “petty and vindictive politics” on food security for the poor in Karnataka.

Accusing the Modi government of trying to sabotage the Anna Bhagya guarantee, he said the state government has given a befitting reply to Modi government’s design even as it (state government) continues its efforts to get additional rice.

Ramesh said on June 12, Food Corporation of India (FCI) agreed to supply additional rice required for “Anna Bhagya” for which the state government offered to pay at the rate of Rs 34 per kg of the rice.

However, one day later (June 13), the Modi government cancelled the approval while allowing the FCI to continue selling rice at Rs 20 per kg to ethanol producers.

“Congress government in Karnataka will not be shaken in its resolve to implement its guarantee. Therefore, for the time being, it is launching a scheme today that will supply Rs 170 every month to each of the 4.42 crore persons in the state covered by ration card”, Ramesh said.

“This transfer is equivalent to the amount the state government would have paid the FCI had the Modi government not intervened at the last minute and stopped the sale of rice even though there are ample buffer stocks available”, he added.

The Congress leader alleged that after preventing the Karnataka government from purchasing rice from FCI, the Modi government asked the FCI to e-auction rice to private traders with the condition that Karnataka would not buy from them. However, the e-auction has flopped miserably as more than 99 per cent of rice offered for e-auction remains unsold, Ramesh said.

“It is clear that that Modi Government has greater faith in private traders to control inflation than in state governments and the public distribution system”, the Congress leader said.

Ramesh remarked that while the Modi government talks of “cooperative federalism”, it policies smack of “confrontational federalism”.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

18 dead as heavy rains lash north India; shops, cars washed away in Himachal; waterlogging in several parts of Punjab, Haryana

2
Himachal

Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village

3
Diaspora

Indian community waves Tricolour outside consulate in Toronto countering pro-Khalistani protesters

4
Himachal

Heavy rains lead to massive increase in water inflow at major dams, but situation under control

5
Chandigarh

Punjab government seeks Army’s help to deal with flood situation in Mohali

6
Himachal

Rain news LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh worst-hit, Punjab braces for more, Delhi breaks 40-year record

7
Punjab

Punjab's former deputy chief minister OP Soni arrested in disproportionate assets case

8
Punjab

Breach in SYL canal at Rajpura

9
Punjab

Sutlej, Ghaggar breach banks in Punjab

10
Punjab

After SYL breach, situation in Patiala grave, govt asks for more Army personnel

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Top News

Rain news LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh worst-hit ever, Punjab braces for more, Delhi breaks 40 years record

Rain news LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh worst-hit, Punjab braces for more, Delhi breaks 40-year record

27 people have lost their lives across Himachal in rain-rela...

Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village

Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village

NDRF rescues 6 people stranded in Beas river near Nagwain vi...

Chandigarh schools to remain closed till July 13 due to heavy rains

Chandigarh schools to remain closed till July 13 due to heavy rain

UT Administration issues order to ensure safety and security...

Video: In Himachal Pradesh, swelling Beas and Sutlej rivers swallow everything that comes in their way

Video: In Himachal Pradesh, swelling Beas and Sutlej rivers swallow everything that comes in their way

Vehicle being washed away by swollen Beas river after monsoo...

After SYL breach, situation in Patiala grave, govt asks for more Army columns

After SYL breach, situation in Patiala grave, govt asks for more Army personnel

Punjab Home Secretary has requested for ‘urgent’ deployment ...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Lack of stormwater drains leaves many city areas inundated after rain

Amritsar: Lack of stormwater drains leaves many city areas inundated after rain

Flood threat in Ravi after dam water release, rains in Himachal Pradesh

Accident victim’s kin stage protest at Bhandari Bridge in Amritsar with body

Another Pakistan drone found in Amritsar Sector

SGPC to review probe report, staffers relieved

Chandigarh schools to remain closed till July 13 due to heavy rains

Chandigarh schools to remain closed till July 13 due to heavy rain

In view of incessant rain, avoid these roads in Chandigarh

Past councillors, MC presidents, former MLAs have ruined Zirakpur: MLA Randhawa

Rain cripples Mohali

Punjab Govt seeks Army help in Mohali district

Yamuna crosses warning mark in Delhi, likely to cross danger mark on Tuesday

Yamuna crosses warning mark in Delhi, likely to cross danger mark on Tuesday

Supreme Court to hear Manish Sisodia's bail plea on July 14

Delhi records highest single-day July rain since ’82

Delhi HC sets aside Centre’s order cancelling OCI card of academic Ashok Swain

Schools in Gurugram, Delhi closed today

Rain fury: Several villages stare at evacuation as flood threat looms

Rain fury: Several villages stare at evacuation as flood threat looms

Situation under control across dist, says Kapurthala Dy Commissioner

Woman among five drug peddlers held

Immigration agent in police net

Ludhiana resident nabbed with 7K intoxicating tablets, SUV seized

Serial killer, wife nabbed in headless body case

Serial killer, wife nabbed in headless body case

Civic body’s tall claims on Buddha Nullah exposed

Incessant rainfall, downpour alert for today worry farmers

MC to cut evening water supply too by two hours

Open House: What should be done to deter youth from taking to crime to make a quick buck?

Breach in SYL canal at Rajpura

Breach in SYL canal at Rajpura

Sewerage gives in, incessant showers flood royal city

Preneet Kaur takes stock of affected areas

Punjabi Sahit Sabha fetes pupils excelling in Punjabi subjects

Fatehgarh Sahib girl named editor of Norway magazine