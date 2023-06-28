Cashless inpatient care for CGHS beneficiaries at PGI, AIIMS-Delhi

New Delhi, June 27

Central Government Health Services (CGHS) beneficiaries will now able to get cashless inpatient services at three institutes of national importance — PGI, Chandigarh; AIIMS, New Delhi; and JIPMER, Puducherry.

The arrangement was formalised today through a memorandum of agreement (MoA), signed by the CGHS and the three institutes, in the presence of Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan here today.

CGHS beneficiaries will have a direct access to the state-of-the-art treatment facilities available in these medical institutions, without the hassle of making upfront payments and seeking reimbursements later.

The government said it was aiming to expand the number of hospitals empanelled under the CGHS to provide tertiary care facilities aligned with the rising requirements of patients.

On behalf of AIIMS, director M Srinivas signed the agreement, while PGI medical superintendent Nitin Kaushal signed on behalf of his institute. The initiative builds upon the six previously signed MoAs on May 20 between the CGHS and AIIMS located in Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Jodhpur, Raipur and Rishikesh.

“The extension of patient care facilities at AIIMS, New Delhi; PGIMER, Chandigarh; and JIPMER, Puducherry, on a cashless basis will be particularly beneficial for pensioner beneficiaries of the CGHS. It eliminates the need to submit individual reimbursement claims and follow-up for approvals. The hospitals will have separate registration counters for CGHS beneficiaries. This streamlined process will save time, reduce paperwork and expedite the settlement of individual claims. Previously, CGHS pensioner beneficiaries availing treatment at these institutions were required to make payments and claim reimbursement later from the CGHS,” said Bhushan.

He said discounted CGHS consultation, bed, private ward and diagnostic charges would now be available to beneficiaries visiting the three institutions. — TNS

Slew of benefits