Caste superiority an illusion, says RSS chief Bhagwat

New Delhi, February 6
In politically significant remarks, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has denied the scriptural basis of caste discrimination in Hindu society and said scholars citing scriptures to perpetuate caste distinctions amounted to falsehood.
Speaking at the 647th birth anniversary programme organised by Sant Ravidas Samaj Panchayat in Mumbai yesterday, Bhagwat said, “To our creator, we are all equal. There is no caste or sect. If some pandits (read scholars) citing scriptures are talking about caste based discrimination, it is false.”
Dwelling on the Bhakti tradition, Bhagwat said the caste hierarchies were not acceptable to Hindu scriptures and all saints and reformers tried to revive the original spirit of scriptures wherein the right to salvation is equal for all. “Caste superiority is an illusion a falsehood and has to be set aside,” Bhagwat said.
