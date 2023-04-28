Catholic body writes to PM over attacks on Dalits

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 27

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed at Sacred Heart Cathedral Church in central Delhi on Easter, a body of Catholic Christians has petitioned him about their concerns over anti-conversion laws, attacks on minority Christian institutions and the discrimination faced by Dalit Christians.

In the letter to the PM, AC Micheal, president of the Federation of Catholic Associations of the Archdiocese of Delhi, said: “The freedom of religion laws are harmful for the Christian community in India.”

Citing Article 25(1) of the Constitution, Michael said the Constitution guarantees each individual the right to freedom of conscience and to freely profess, practise and propagate their religion.

“At least 11 states now have ‘anti-conversion’ laws, from Odisha in 1967 to Karnataka and Haryana in 2022… These laws prescribe fines and punishments for religious conversions by force, fraud, allurement, and in some legislations, by marriage too. The anti-conversion Bill goes against the very spirit of Article 25 and in many such states. Christian community members are being harassed and imprisoned on false and fabricated charges of conversion,” the letter states seeking government support at a time of PM’s and BJP’s Christian outreach.

The letter also sought protection of minority schools.

The PMO has acknowledged the letter, said Micheal.

