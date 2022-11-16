 Cattle run over cases: Railways to build 1,000 km of boundary walls in worst affected sections : The Tribune India

Cattle run over cases: Railways to build 1,000 km of boundary walls in worst affected sections

According to official data, cattle run overs affected 200 trains in the first nine days of October

Cattle run over cases: Railways to build 1,000 km of boundary walls in worst affected sections

Vande Bharat Express train, running between Mumbai Central and Gandhinagar, suffered damages after a collision with a herd of buffaloes, on the railway line between the Gairatpur and Vatva station, in Ahmedabad district, on Thursday, October 6, 2022. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, November 16

The Railways will build 1,000 km of boundary walls over the next six months in sections of its network where maximum cases of cattle being run over by trains are recorded, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

According to official data, cattle run overs affected 200 trains in the first nine days of October. As many as 4,000 trains have been affected so far this year.

“We are working seriously on the issue of building boundary walls. We are looking at two different designs. While we have approved one, which is a sturdy wall, over the next five to six months, we plan to build 1,000 km of such walls across sections to determine if the design works,” Vaishnaw said.

He also stated that conventional boundary walls will not be able to solve the problem of cattle run over but will end up affecting villagers around the area.

The minister, however, did not give any information on the material that will be used for building the boundary walls to make them sturdy enough to not only keep the cattle away from railway tracks but also protect them from human intervention.

Cattle run overs can cause serious damage to trains, derailment and delay them.

The nose of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express train, which was launched on October 1, was damaged owing to three cattle run overs in the first nine days of the month.

According to information accessed by PTI, with more than 6,500 of the 26,000 cattle run cases in 2020-21, North Central Railway is one of the worst affected zones. It covers 3,000 km of tracks and hosts parts of Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah corridors.

It includes divisions like Agra, Jhansi and Prayagraj, and is the gateway for trains from the east to reach the northern parts of India.

The stretches identified for building boundary walls include sections in North Central Railways and Northern Railways—in the Jhansi Division between Virangana Lakshmibai-Gwalior section, Prayagraj Division between Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay-Prayagraj section, Moradabad Division between Alam Nagar and Shahjehanpur, Lucknow Division between Alam Nagar and Lucknow.

The Northern Railways zone recorded the highest number of cattle run over cases—nearly 6,800 -- across divisions of Moradabad and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, Firozpur in Punjab, Ambala in Haryana, and Delhi in 2022, officials said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Zirakpur underpass: After two missed deadlines, PWD eyes November-end opening

2
Delhi

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her into pieces

3
Trending

'Welcoming back Ligma and Johnson,' says Elon Musk as he rehires Twitter employees who never worked there

4
Nation

All-weather Manali-Ladakh road by 2026

5
Diaspora

UK clears 3,000 visas for Indians hours after Rishi Sunak meets PM Modi; 18- to 30-year-olds to benefit

6
Ludhiana

4 men rob Ludhiana jeweller of Rs 8 lakh, jewellery, car on Ambala-Chandigarh highway

7
Chandigarh

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today

8
Delhi

Shraddha Walkar's friend says Aaftab Poonawala may have been forcing her to convert

9
Punjab

Punjab pavilion major attraction at trade fair in New Delhi

10
Trending

Caught on camera: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines

Don't Miss

View All
Time to focus on ‘diabesity’
Lifestyle Doc Talk

Sedentary lifestyle, westernised diet are reasons for India's increasing number of diabetics

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, Googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her to pieces
Delhi

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her into pieces

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials
Haryana

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant
Punjab

Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today
Chandigarh

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today

Gurugram’s dog attack victim awarded Rs 2 lakh compensation; consumer forum bans 11 foreign dog breeds
Delhi

Gurugram’s dog attack victim awarded Rs 2 lakh compensation; consumer forum bans 11 foreign dog breeds

Watch: Indian Army personnel dance to ‘Kala Chashma’ in snow-clad mountains
Trending

Watch: Indian Army personnel dance to ‘Kala Chashma’ in snow-clad mountains

Woman pays whopping Rs 60 lakh to astrologer for getting ‘full control’ over husband through 'black magic'
Trending

Woman pays whopping Rs 60 lakh to astrologer for getting ‘full control’ over husband through 'black magic'

Top News

Indonesia hands over G20 presidency to India as Bali Summit ends

India’s G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious and action-oriented: PM Modi

India will officially assume the G20 Presidency from Decembe...

Caught on camera: Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines

Caught on camera: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines

Chinese leader complains about media reporting about their c...

Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude shakes Himachal Pradesh

Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude shakes Himachal Pradesh

Location of the temblor in Mandi district: National Centre f...

Masks no more compulsory during air travel as Covid cases decline: Govt

Masks no more compulsory during air travel as Covid cases decline: Govt

Total number of active coronavirus cases account only 0.02 p...

Supreme Court holds Kathua gangrape accused as adult; not to be tried as juvenile

Supreme Court holds Kathua gangrape accused as adult; not to be tried as juvenile

Says the accused was not a juvenile and now can be tried afr...


Cities

View All

Over 150 kg heroin, 11 quintal poppy husk worth Rs 800 crore destroyed in Punjab

Over 150 kg heroin, 11 quintal poppy husk worth Rs 800 crore destroyed in Punjab

470-gm heroin seized, 12 arrested in cordon, search operation in Amritsar district

Drug hotspots: Addiction rampant in Amritsar district, locals flag easy availability

Firing in resort: Liquor contractor’s son among 3 nominated in case

Sudhir Suri murder case: Prime suspect Sandeep Singh's police remand extended

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Children's Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Bathinda: Ambulance driver suspended for inflated fuel bills

4 men rob Ludhiana jeweller of Rs 8 lakh, jewellery, car on Ambala-Chandigarh highway

4 men rob Ludhiana jeweller of Rs 8 lakh, jewellery, car on Ambala-Chandigarh highway

Zirakpur underpass: After two missed deadlines, PWD eyes November-end opening

30-year-old woman found dead in car, police suspect it to be drug overdose case

Farmers block Chandigarh-Patiala road throughout the day; commuters forced to take alternate routes

Chandigarh halts manual movement of files

Delhi murder: Police seek Aaftab Poonawala's narco test, say he fought with victim on financial issues

Delhi murder: Police seek Aaftab Poonawala's narco test, say he fought with victim on financial issues

The money transaction from Shraddha's bank account app to Aaftab's account led police to catch him

BJP spokerperson Shehzad Poonawalla sends legal notice to AAP MLA for linking him with Shraddha murder case accused Aftab Poonawala

School kid attacked by pet dog inside lift of Greater Noida society; incident captured on CCTV

Delhi man uses fake recommendation letter of union minister to get a job in real estate company, booked for cheating

Health services paralysed in Hoshiarpur as docs protest

Health services paralysed in Hoshiarpur as doctors protest

Special search ops across Jalandhar district; 700-ltr laahan, 280 intoxicating pills seized

Sent on fake visa, Talwara youth in Indonesian jail for 10 months

4 poachers held for hunting wild boar in Hoshiarpur

Dengue cases on the rise in Jalandhar, so is indifference towards cleanliness

Confer Bharat Ratna on Bhagat Singh, Kartar Singh Sarabha: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Confer Bharat Ratna on Bhagat Singh, Kartar Singh Sarabha: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Major fire at 3 hosiery waste godowns in Ludhiana

4 men rob Ludhiana jeweller of Rs 8 lakh, jewellery, car on Ambala-Chandigarh highway

Ludhiana: New company holds first meeting for 24x7 canal water supply project

Ludhiana: Residents vent ire against cops for ‘defaming’ Ghora Colony

Farmers block Chandigarh-Patiala road throughout the day; commuters forced to take alternate routes

Farmers block Chandigarh-Patiala road throughout the day; commuters forced to take alternate routes

All rural blocks without gynaecologist in Patiala

Patiala Mayor, councillors threaten protest over pending projects

4 more quit posts over Prof's reinstatement at Punjabi University

Larvae found at govt office in Patiala, challan issued