 Caught on camera: Mamata-Vaishnaw argument over death toll in Odisha train accident : The Tribune India

Caught on camera: Mamata-Vaishnaw argument over death toll in Odisha train accident

Railways minister seeks to play down the disagreement with West Bengal CM, saying this is not time to do politics but to see that restoration happens quickly

Caught on camera: Mamata-Vaishnaw argument over death toll in Odisha train accident

Photo for representation. PTI



ANI

Balasore, June 3

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier on Saturday disagreed on the death toll in the Odisha train accident with their argument caught on camera.

Vaishnaw, who was standing with Mamata Banerjee while she was interacting with the media, sought to correct her when she suggested that the death toll could be as high as 500.

“I have heard it could be 500,” she said, adding that rescue work had not been completed in three bogies.

Vaishnaw said rescue work has been completed.

She asked what is death toll after completion of rescue work. Vaishnaw responded that 238 people had died in the accident that involved two passenger trains and a goods train and added that the figure was according to the data from state government.

However, Mamata Banerjee insisted that the death toll figure given by the union minister was of Friday.

“It was yesterday. We have information from yesterday that it is 238...what the issue is we can talk about it together,” she said.

According to Indian Railways, the death toll in Odisha train tragedy is 288 while 747 people were injured along with 56 grievously injured.

The Trinamool Congress leader, who has been a former Railways minister, said she is pained and shocked at the accident and a proper inquiry should be conducted. The two passenger trains involved in the accident are linked to stations in Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee said Railways should be “specially treated”. She said the Railways had a separate budget and alleged that there was “coordination gap”.

“Railways is like our child. I also a member of Railway family,” she said, adding that they were ready to give suggestions to the minister.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was also present along with Vaishnaw.

Later, Vaishnaw sought to play down the disagreement with Mamata Banerjee, saying this is not time to do politics but to see that restoration happens quickly.

“We want full transparency, this is not time to do politics, this is time to focus on making sure that restoration happens at the earliest,” he said when asked about Mamata Banerjee disagreeing with him on the death toll.

Mamata Banerjee reached Balasore on Saturday. She had earlier in the day termed the incident as “biggest railway accident of the 21st century”.

“Coromandel is one of the best express trains. I was the Railway Minister thrice. From what I saw, this is the biggest railway accident of the 21st century. Such cases are handed over to Railway’s safety commission and they investigate and give a report. There was no anti-collision device on the train, as far as I know. Had the device been on the train, this would not have happened. The dead can’t be brought back but now our work is rescue operation and restoration of normalcy,” Banerjee said.

The preliminary report on the tragedy said the three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district. It had said 17 coaches of these two trains were derailed and severely damaged in the accident that took place on Friday evening.

Vaishnaw had earlier said that a high-level probe will be conducted into the accident. He said Railway Safety Commissioner will do independent inquiry.

#mamata banerjee #west bengal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Odisha train accident: Death toll rises to 288; PM Modi inspects site, says stringent action to be taken against those found guilty

2
Delhi

Manish Sisodia couldn’t meet ailing wife at their house as she is rushed to hospital after her health deteriorates

3
Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Lohian girl slips, dies on trip to Niagara Falls in Canada

4
Trending

Neelam Gill, the Punjabi girl, seen hanging out with Leonardo DiCaprio and his mom; is it actor or his friend she is dating, fans wonder

5
Comment

Indian economy far away from recovery

6
Punjab

'Stripped, starved, thrashed', 43-year-old Oman returnees recalls tale of woe

7
Nation

What is 'Kavach', the anti-collision system in trains, which wasn't deployed on Odisha route

8
Punjab

Centre cuts Punjab's borrowing limit by Rs 18K crore

9
Nation

Was under 'pressure' not to deliver Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict: Former Allahabad HC judge

10
Nation

Wrestler told PM Modi of sexual abuse by Brij Bhushan 2 years ago, says FIR

Don't Miss

View All
2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 dists
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 districts

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of melons
Haryana

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of muskmelons, watermelons

Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Top News

Odisha train crash: Preliminary report states ‘signal was given and taken off’; PM promises stringent action against guilty; Death toll mounts to 288

Odisha train crash: Preliminary report states 'signal was given and taken off'; PM promises stringent action against guilty; death toll mounts to 288

Both passenger trains were at a high speed and it has been c...

Caught on camera: Mamata-Vaishnaw argument over death toll in Odisha train accident

Caught on camera: Mamata-Vaishnaw argument over death toll in Odisha train accident

Railways minister seeks to play down the disagreement with W...

Train accident site: Coaches strewn haphazardly, ambulance wails punctuate noise from electric saws

Odisha train accident site: Coaches strewn haphazardly, ambulance wails punctuate noise from electric saws

The rescue workers with gas cutters and medical personnel wi...

Odisha train crash: Railways launches high-level probe, says anti-train collision system wasn't available on route

What is 'Kavach', the anti-collision system in trains, which wasn't deployed on Odisha route

Government bans 14 fixed dose combination drugs, cites they may involve risk to people

Government bans 14 fixed dose combination drugs, cites they may involve risk to people

‘No therapeutic justification for these medicines’


Cities

View All

Pakistan hands over 200 Indian fishermen at Attari-Wagah border

Pakistan hands over 200 Indian fishermen at Attari-Wagah border

Midnight hoax bomb call near Golden Temple puts Amritsar police on alert

Tarn Taran: Farmer loses Rs 45L to immigration fraud

5.5 kg drugs dropped by drone seized near border in Amritsar sector

Operation Bluestar anniversary: Over 4K cops, paramilitary forces deployed in Amritsar

SOP for probe into mishaps involving CTU drivers ready

SOP for probe into mishaps involving CTU drivers ready

PGI's finance panel gives nod to non-faculty posts

Chandigarh Mayor, councillor for reducing project period

Class XI admissions subject to decision on writ plea: HC

Punjabi to stay as compulsory subject, clarifies Panjab University

After Delhi High Court grants interim relief, Manish Sisodia reaches home to meet ailing wife

Manish Sisodia couldn’t meet ailing wife at their house as she is rushed to hospital after her health deteriorates

Man in Delhi attacks woman colleague with knife over unrequited love, dies by suicide

HC allows Sisodia to meet ailing wife today

Man gets 7-year jail, father 3 in riots case

Days after delivery, 12-year-old girl runs away from hospital

Days after delivery, 12-year-old girl runs away from hospital

Wanted for murder, robberies, Gurdaspur resident nabbed

Mobile data to help Anganwari workers track nutritional status of women, kids

Jalandhar: Lohian girl slips, dies on trip to Niagara Falls in Canada

Map of new wards not out in Phagwara, BJP leaders miffed

~756-cr elevated road project set to miss another deadline

Rs 756-cr elevated road project set to miss another deadline

MC officials indulging in frauds to develop illegal colonies: PAC

Operation Bluestar anniv: Police step up vigil

Release salaries of sanitation workers in a month, officials told

Pay to be disbursed after police verification, check-up: Civic body

Untimely rains raise dengue worry

Untimely rains raise dengue worry

Two mobile phones, intoxicant recovered from jail inmates

Punjabi varsity lads grab gold in hockey

Fatehgarh Sahib loot mastermind held, Rs 33L seized

Anganwadi centres lack basic facilities: Workers