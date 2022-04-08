CBI approaches Delhi court seeking revision of its order to withdraw Look Out Circular; Aakar Patel files contempt plea

PTI

New Delhi, April 8

The CBI on Friday approached a Delhi court seeking revision of its order directing the agency to withdraw a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against the chair of Amnesty International India Board Aakar Patel even as the activist filed a contempt plea against the agency, claiming that he was not allowed to leave the country once again despite the court's order.

The agency filed the plea before the Rouse Avenue court's registry, a counsel for the accused said.

Patel, on his part, filed a contempt petition before the court against the investigating officer of the case of alleged violation of the Foreign Contributions Regulation Act for “non compliance” of the court's order passed on Thursday.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Kumar on Thursday passed the order and directed the probe agency to withdraw the LOC immediately, apologise to him and file a compliance report by April 30.

Patel's counsel claimed that he was stopped again on Thursday night at an airport and was informed that the CBI had not withdrawn the LOC.

Both the applications are likely to come up for hearing later in the day.

The court had noted that apart from the monetary loss, the applicant had suffered mental harassment as he was not allowed to undertake his visit on the scheduled time.