CBI arrests commercial head of news channel in excise scam case: Officials

New Delhi, May 15
The CBI has arrested the commercial head and production controller of a news channel in connection with its probe into the alleged Delhi excise scam, officials said on Monday.
Arvind Kumar Singh was arrested for alleged transfer of Rs 17 crore to a company handling the AAP’s publicity campaign during the Goa elections through hawala channels, they said.
During the probe, the CBI found WhatsApp chats and records of hawala operators, which showed that Singh was allegedly instrumental in the hawala transfers of Rs 17 crore between June 2021 and January 2022 to a company handling the outdoor advertisement campaign for the Goa elections for the AAP, they said.
The Goa Assembly polls were held on February 14, 2022.
It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP. The policy was later scrapped.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Race for Karnataka CM's post; Siddaramaiah leaves for Delhi to meet AICC leaders
His visit comes a day after the Congress's newly elected leg...
Sangrur court issues notice to Congress chief Kharge in Bajrang Dal defamation case
Notice was issued by the court on a petition filed by Hindu ...
Punjab increases electricity charges; CM Bhagwant Mann says it won't affect common man
Says the increase will be borne by the government
Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot
A 33-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead outside the mana...
Will Karnataka set the political mood for 2024 Lok Sabha elections?
The fact of the matter is BJP did not do well in Karnataka, ...