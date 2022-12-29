CBI arrests Jaipur-based Defence Accounts Service officer in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 29

The anti-graft central probe agency CBI has arrested an officer of the Indian Defence Accounts Service in connection with a case of alleged bribery of Rs 10 lakh, officials said on Thursday.

The officials said that it was alleged that a company based in Jind in Haryana had transferred the money to a middleman seeking favours from the 1988-batch officer.

The officer, who worked as Integrated Finance Adviser at the South Western Command in Jaipur, was allegedly favouring several companies in giving clearances for contracts and clearing their bills, the officials said, adding that the action against the officer has been taken on the basis of source information about the alleged activities.

The agency got to know that a payment of Rs 10 lakh was made to a suspected middleman for allegedly seeking favours from the officer after which the agency nabbed him, they said, adding that he was later arrested after completion of formalities.