CBI arrests Jamia professor Khalid Moin in bribery case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 16

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday said it has arrested Md. Khalid Moin, a professor in the department of civil engineering of Jamia Millia Islamia University, and his two other accomplices in a bribery case of Rs 1 lakh.

The other two arrested persons are Abid Khan and Prakhar Pawar, who are employees of an Okhla-based architect firm.

Officials in the CBI said Khalid Moin was the authority, who allegedly gave a structural stability certificate to the builder of the Chintels Paradiso Housing Society in Gurugram, where a tower collapsed in the third week of February. But the professor's arrest was not connected to the house collapse, they added.

A spokesperson of the CBI said the case against the accused persons was registered on the allegations that Md. Khalid Moin in conspiracy with the representatives of different private builders, architects and middleman was indulging in different activities for issuing “structural stability certificates for the projects after taking bribe”.

The Spokesperson said CBI sleuths laid a trap and caught the Professor and his two accomplices while accepting and giving the bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

Searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused, as the arrested accused would be produced before a special court in New Delhi.