CBI begins probe into Balasore triple-train accident, to work on foul play theory

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 6

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today said it had registered an FIR and formally taken over the probe into the triple-train accident that took place on June 2 in Balasore district of Odisha.

Tampering with interlocking system? The CBI has stepped in to probe the case after railway officials hinted at criminal tampering with point machine or electronic interlocking system

An agency spokesperson said, “The case has been registered on the request of Ministry of Railways, consent of the Odisha Government and further orders from Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) relating to the train accident involving Coromandel Express, Yashwantpur-Howrah Express and a goods train at Bahanaga Bazar station on June 2.”

The CBI took over the FIR registered by the Government Railway Police, Cuttack, on June 3 under IPC Sections 337, 338, 304A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intention), and Sections 153 (unlawful and negligent action endangering lives of Railway passengers), 154 and 175 (endangering lives) of the Railways Act.

A team of CBI officials, along with forensic experts, which reached Balasore on Monday, started the probe immediately after the registration of the FIR on Tuesday. The officials said since the agency had little expertise in dealing with the functioning of Railways, it might need the help of rail security and forensic experts to get to the bottom of the case.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI