CBI begins probe into illegal mining in Jharkhand

New Delhi, August 24
The CBI has filed a preliminary enquiry (PE) to look into allegations of illegal mining in Sahibganj district of Jharkhand by Pankaj Mishra, who is considered to be a close aide of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, officials said today.
As per to officials, a CBI team has reached Sahibganj to collect documents and inspect the alleged mining sites after registering the PE on the orders of the Jharkhand High Court. The HC ordered the CBI on August 18 to register an PE to probe the allegations of illegal mining against Mishra, officials said.
