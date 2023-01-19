CBI books 18 Navy personnel in I-T fraud

New Delhi: The CBI has registered an FIR and launched a probe against 31 persons based in Kerala, including 18 Navy personnel, for allegedly claiming income tax refunds worth over Rs 44 lakh by making false claims of various deductions, which were not included in Form-16. Agency officials said the CBI had booked Navy and police personnel, and executives of two private companies for allegedly using services of agents to make false claims. TNS

Guild concerned over ‘changes’ in IT rules

New Delhi: The Editors Guild of India said it was ‘deeply concerned’ at some of the rules in the draft amendment made to the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021, saying these empower the government to muzzle the press. TNS

Olympics probables being groomed: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said 500 Olympics probables were being prepared and groomed to win. He also said the government was working on providing national level sports facilities at the grassroots. He stated this while inaugurating the second phase of Saansad Khel Mahakumbh, 2022-23, in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh via video-conferencing. TNS

UP youth detained for ‘romancing’ on 2-wheeler

Lucknow: A youth has been detained for public display of affection on a two-wheeler in Hazratganj area here. The girl with him was a minor. IANS

Microsoft to cut 5% of workforce

Washington: Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday it would cut 10,000 jobs, almost 5 per cent of its workforce, by the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the latest sign that layoffs are accelerating in the US technology sector. In a note to staff, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said customers wanted to “optimise digital spend to do more with less” and “exercise caution as some parts of the world are in recession and other parts are anticipating one.” The company is grappling with a slump in the personal computer market. — Agencies