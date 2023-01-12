CBI books Amrapali MD in murder case

New Delhi, January 11
The Patna branch of the CBI has registered an FIR against Anil Sharma, the MD of Amrapali Group, and six others in connection with the murder of a former secretary of an educational institution in Bihar in August 2014.
According to the CBI FIR dated January 11, 2022, a copy of which is with The Tribune, Dr Sharad Chandra, the then secretary of Balika Vidyapeeth in Lakhisarai, was shot dead on August 2, 2014, at his residence on the university campus. Initially investigated by the local police, the case was handed over to Bihar Police’s crime investigation department (CID) in October that year. In 2017, Chandra’s wife Usha Sharma filed a writ petition in the Patna High Court, questioning the CID conduct.
A single-member Bench of Justice Rajeev Ranjan Prasad ordered a CBI probe into the matter last month. “It has been alleged in August 2009, Anil Sharma, MD, Amrapali Group, usurped the trust of Balika Vidyapeeth with the help of Rajendra Prasad Singhania, Dr Praveen Kumar Sinha, Shyam Sunder Prasad and Shambhu Sharan Singh and the deceased was removed forcibly”, the FIR reads. “It is also alleged the income of Balika Vidyapeeth were usurped by opening a personal account operated by Dr Praveen Kumar Sinha and Dr Shyam Sunder Singh,” CBI noted in the FIR.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav dies at 75
He was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram; PM Modi c...
Situation along northern border stable but unpredictable: Army chief Manoj Pande
At a press conference ahead of the Army Day, Gen Pande says ...
Double delight for Indian economy: Inflation eases to one-year low of 5.72 pc, factory output rises
Inflation in food basket at 4.19 pc in December as against 4...
Watch: Security breach at PM Modi’s roadshow in Hubbali, boy rushes towards his car with garland
Police and traffic officials on duty pull the boy back and w...
Lanka's top court orders ex-President Sirisena, 4 others to pay 310 mn rupees in compensation for failing to prevent 2019 Easter attack
Series of devastating blasts that tore through three Catholi...