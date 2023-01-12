CBI books Amrapali MD in murder case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 11

The Patna branch of the CBI has registered an FIR against Anil Sharma, the MD of Amrapali Group, and six others in connection with the murder of a former secretary of an educational institution in Bihar in August 2014.

According to the CBI FIR dated January 11, 2022, a copy of which is with The Tribune, Dr Sharad Chandra, the then secretary of Balika Vidyapeeth in Lakhisarai, was shot dead on August 2, 2014, at his residence on the university campus. Initially investigated by the local police, the case was handed over to Bihar Police’s crime investigation department (CID) in October that year. In 2017, Chandra’s wife Usha Sharma filed a writ petition in the Patna High Court, questioning the CID conduct.

A single-member Bench of Justice Rajeev Ranjan Prasad ordered a CBI probe into the matter last month. “It has been alleged in August 2009, Anil Sharma, MD, Amrapali Group, usurped the trust of Balika Vidyapeeth with the help of Rajendra Prasad Singhania, Dr Praveen Kumar Sinha, Shyam Sunder Prasad and Shambhu Sharan Singh and the deceased was removed forcibly”, the FIR reads. “It is also alleged the income of Balika Vidyapeeth were usurped by opening a personal account operated by Dr Praveen Kumar Sinha and Dr Shyam Sunder Singh,” CBI noted in the FIR.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI