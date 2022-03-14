CBI books ED officer for amassing disproportionate assets

PTI

New Delhi, March 14

The Central Bureau of Investigation has booked an assistant director of the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 37 lakh in a period of four years, officials said on Monday.

The officer Rajkumar Ram, who was then posted in Bengaluru, had assets worth over Rs 1.18 lakh on April 1, 2016 in his name as well as that of his homemaker wife which swelled to Rs 57 lakh as on March 31, 2020, they said.

During the period, Ram had a total income of over Rs 1.34 crore with expenses of about Rs 1.16 crore.

After going through his income from verified sources and expenses, the CBI concluded that he has amassed Rs 37 lakh as disproportionate assets in connivance with his wife, the FIR has alleged.

Ram is presently posted in Guwahati.

The CBI has booked him under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.